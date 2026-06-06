North York synagogue damaged overnight, TPS hate crime unit investigating

Photo shows damage at a North York synagogue on June 6, 2026. (CityNews/David Piedra)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted June 6, 2026 12:14 pm.

Last Updated June 6, 2026 2:16 pm.

An investigation is underway by the Toronto Police Service’s Hate Crime Unit after the window of a North York synagogue was damaged overnight on Friday, according to authorities.

Police say the incident happened at the Mishkan Avraham synagogue, near Bathurst Street and Glencairn Avenue. The exact circumstances were not immediately clear, but police say a window was broken with an unknown object.

No suspect description was available.

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