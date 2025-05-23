Durham Regional Police officers have charged a 28-year-old man from Oshawa in a human trafficking investigation after he allegedly forced his partner into the sex trade for financial gain.

An investigation was launched on May 6, 2025, following allegations involving the exploitation of a female victim.

Police said the woman met the accused through an online platform, and they entered a consensual relationship. It’s alleged that over time, the relationship became exploitative, and the accused manipulated the woman and coerced her into performing sexual acts with other men for money, from which he allegedly took a share of the proceeds.

On Wednesday, May 21, 2025, authorities executed a search warrant at a residence and took the man into custody. Police officers seized more than five pounds of psilocybin, commonly referred to as “magic mushrooms.”

Alan Donaldson, 28, of Oshawa, faces multiple charges, including trafficking in persons; material benefits from sexual services; procuring/exercising control; advertising sexual services; assault; assault with a weapon and possession of a schedule substance for trafficking.

He was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.