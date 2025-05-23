Arson suspected in 2-alarm fire at Scarborough Indian restaurant

First responders were called to Shaaz Indian Cuisine located at 2300 Lawrence Avenue East near Kennedy Road, just before 3 a.m. on Friday, for reports of a commercial/industrial fire. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 23, 2025 5:16 am.

Toronto fire crews worked to contain a two-alarm blaze following a suspected arson case at an Indian cuisine restaurant in Scarborough.

First responders were called to Shaaz Indian Cuisine located at 2300 Lawrence Avenue East near Kennedy Road just before 3 a.m. on Friday for reports of a commercial/industrial fire.

Toronto Fire Services (TFS) said the restaurant was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived at the scene. No injuries were reported.

Shaaz Indian Cuisine staff tell CityNews that some employees were working inside at the time of the fire, with witnesses stating that they saw multiple suspects smash open the front door, pour gasoline inside, and set the restaurant ablaze.

Two or three suspects wearing black hoodies then fled in a nearby vehicle, they said. Witnesses noted that the culprits were filming themselves on cellphones at the time of the alleged arson.

Restaurant owners tell CityNews they’ll work to rebuild the restaurant, but weren’t sure why they were targeted in the alleged arson.

CityNews has reached out to Toronto police for comment.

