Toronto Pearson Airport conducting a ‘full-scale emergency exercise’ this weekend

Toronto Pearson International Airport is conducting a “full-scale emergency exercise” over the weekend.

Airport officials say it will begin at approximately 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 24, and will continue into the early morning hours on Sunday.

The annual exercise is mandated by Transport Canada and is a critical component of the airport’s emergency preparedness efforts.

The exercise has been conducted annually since 1991 and is “designed to test the emergency response capabilities across the airport community, involving airport staff, first responders, airline and agency partners, and about 200 volunteers,” officials said in a press release.

Back in February, those same crews were called into action when a winter storm with strong winds caused a Delta Air Lines flight from Minneapolis to crash and flip on its back after attempting to land at the airport. 76 passengers and four crew were on board at the time of the collision.