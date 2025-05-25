Ford recalling 15,000 vehicles due to possible brake and steering issues

Ford is recalling more than 13,000 Expedition and Navigator vehicles due to potential brake issues.

A notice posted on the Transport Canada website says the front brake lines on the affected vehicles may have been bent during engine installation and could become damaged by contact with the engine air cleaner outlet pipe.

“This could lead to a brake fluid leak and cause reduced braking,” Ford said in its recall release. “Reduced braking can cause extended stopping distances and increase the risk of a crash.”

The recall affects 13,172 Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators models from 2022 and 2024.

Ford says owners will be notified by mail and advised to take their vehicle to a dealership to inspect and, if necessary, replace the front brake lines and/or the air cleaner outlet pipe.

Ford is also recalling almost 2,000 F-150 vehicles from the 2025 model year for possible steering control issues.

The automaker says that on certain trucks, the bolt used to attach the lower steering shaft to the steering gear may not have been tightened properly, and as a result, the connection could loosen and cause a loss of steering control.

Affected owners will be contacted by mail and advised to take their vehicle to a dealership where the lower steering shaft bolt may be replaced if needed.