Ford recalling 15,000 vehicles due to possible brake and steering issues

The Ford logo is shown on the grill of a pick-up truck on a dealership lot, on May 29, 2024, in Salem, N.H. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Charles Krupa

By John Marchesan

Posted May 25, 2025 4:49 pm.

Ford is recalling more than 13,000 Expedition and Navigator vehicles due to potential brake issues.

A notice posted on the Transport Canada website says the front brake lines on the affected vehicles may have been bent during engine installation and could become damaged by contact with the engine air cleaner outlet pipe.

“This could lead to a brake fluid leak and cause reduced braking,” Ford said in its recall release. “Reduced braking can cause extended stopping distances and increase the risk of a crash.”

The recall affects 13,172 Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators models from 2022 and 2024.

Ford says owners will be notified by mail and advised to take their vehicle to a dealership to inspect and, if necessary, replace the front brake lines and/or the air cleaner outlet pipe.

Ford is also recalling almost 2,000 F-150 vehicles from the 2025 model year for possible steering control issues.

The automaker says that on certain trucks, the bolt used to attach the lower steering shaft to the steering gear may not have been tightened properly, and as a result, the connection could loosen and cause a loss of steering control.

Affected owners will be contacted by mail and advised to take their vehicle to a dealership where the lower steering shaft bolt may be replaced if needed.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario teacher killed in crash with students remembered as cherished coach, friend

Grief rippled through a central Ontario community on Sunday as residents struggled to come to terms with the deaths of four students and a teacher killed in a crash, with the lone adult victim being remembered...

59m ago

Police say 7 vehicles were 'targeted and vandalized' at a mosque in Orono

Authorities are investigating a suspected hate-motivated crime where seven vehicles were allegedly “targeted and vandalized” at a mosque in Orono, according to police. Officers from the Durham Regional...

3h ago

Metrolinx not releasing details on scrapped GO Transit, UP operating deal as opposition demands answers

CityNews contacted the transportation minister's office, the ministry and Metrolinx to ask follow-up questions but responses weren't given.

6h ago

More than half of Canadians say they understand Alberta separatism: poll

A new poll suggests more than half of Canadians say they understand why Alberta might want to split from Canada — even if almost two-thirds say they don't want that to happen. The Leger survey, which...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ontario teacher killed in crash with students remembered as cherished coach, friend

Grief rippled through a central Ontario community on Sunday as residents struggled to come to terms with the deaths of four students and a teacher killed in a crash, with the lone adult victim being remembered...

59m ago

Police say 7 vehicles were 'targeted and vandalized' at a mosque in Orono

Authorities are investigating a suspected hate-motivated crime where seven vehicles were allegedly “targeted and vandalized” at a mosque in Orono, according to police. Officers from the Durham Regional...

3h ago

Metrolinx not releasing details on scrapped GO Transit, UP operating deal as opposition demands answers

CityNews contacted the transportation minister's office, the ministry and Metrolinx to ask follow-up questions but responses weren't given.

6h ago

More than half of Canadians say they understand Alberta separatism: poll

A new poll suggests more than half of Canadians say they understand why Alberta might want to split from Canada — even if almost two-thirds say they don't want that to happen. The Leger survey, which...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:39
Video shows Scarborough restaurant fire deliberately set

Surveillance video obtained by CityNews shows a two-alarm fire that gutted a Scarborough restaurant early Saturday morning was deliberately set.

20h ago

2:42
Cool weather wraps up the weekend

The sun may have broken through for an extended period across the GTA but temperatures will remain cool Sunday with the chance of showers late in the day.

22h ago

1:46
Several injured following multi-vehicle crash involving TTC bus

At least seven people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a crash involving a TTC bus in Etobicoke. Jazan Grewal reports.

2:51
Wet weekend, but warmer weather up ahead

Toronto will see showers throughout the weekend, as warmer weather makes a return next week.
2:32
Kensington Market pedestrian Sunday cancelled for May

The first Kensington Market Pedestrian Sunday of the season has been cancelled. Dilshad Burman on why the BIA has pushed pause and how businesses and visitors are reacting.
More Videos