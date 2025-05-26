Canada needs to boost productivity and housing affordability: OECD report

Parliament closes in on its eighth week of gridlock over a privilege motion, as Canada Post employees are on strike and calls emerge to exclude Mexico from upcoming trade talks. The Canadian flag flies atop the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 26, 2025 12:36 pm.

Last Updated May 26, 2025 2:36 pm.

A new report by the OECD says Canada needs to boost productivity and housing affordability to strengthen growth as it faces trade uncertainty and U.S. tariffs that are taking a bite out of the economic outlook.

The latest OECD Economic Survey of Canada says government spending and interest rate cuts may be required if the economy deteriorates significantly, provided tariff-related inflationary pressures remain under control.

The report says the Canadian economy has been resilient, but per capita GDP growth has been weak, particularly compared with the U.S.

It says structural policy reforms should focus on improving productivity, housing affordability and climate adaptation.

It added that reducing internal trade barriers and improving recognition of qualifications across provinces to lower internal barriers to labour mobility can help strengthen productivity.

The report projected GDP growth for Canada falling from 1.5 per cent in 2024 to one per cent in 2025 and 1.1 per cent in 2026.

Top Stories

King Charles, Queen Camilla arrive in Canada to kick off royal tour

King Charles and Queen Camilla touched down in Ottawa on Monday afternoon, kicking off a royal tour that marks their first visit to Canada since the King's coronation two years ago. A plane carrying...

9m ago

MP Francis Scarpaleggia elected as new House of Commons Speaker

Members of Parliament have chosen Quebec MP Francis Scarpaleggia to be their next Speaker of the House of Commons. His election follows an unusually dramatic race that saw the only Conservative contenders...

2h ago

Kensington Market non-profit buys second building, reduces rent for tenants

Amidst an ongoing housing crisis and unaffordable rents in Toronto, its practically unheard of for tenants to see their rents go down, especially if the building is taken over by a new landlord. The...

2h ago

Judge approves $500M settlement in Loblaw, George Weston bread price-fixing case

TORONTO — Some Canadian shoppers may soon receive cash from a class-action lawsuit that accused Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and its parent company George Weston Ltd. of engaging in an industry-wide scheme to fix...

54m ago

