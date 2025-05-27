The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is probing a case after a Toronto police officer opened fire following a traffic stop involving an alleged stolen vehicle.

Ontario’s police watchdog says Toronto police officers were in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue area in North York on Monday evening for reports of a stolen vehicle.

At around 6 p.m., officers stopped the suspect vehicle on Needle Firway and ordered two male occupants to exit.

During the interaction, an officer discharged his firearm. Two men were taken into custody.

The SIU said no one was struck by the gunfire, and no injuries were reported during the arrests.

Three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online.

The SIU is an independent civilian agency that probes incidents where people died or were seriously injured. Investigators also review incidents where sexual assault has been alleged, or a firearm was discharged at a person.