Ontario to amend mining bill, add Indigenous economic zones amid First Nations uproar

Bill 5 faces significant opposition for environmental, constitutional and first nations groups. If passed the bill allows for the creation of Special Economic Zones which would be except from provincial regulations to speed up development.

By Liam Casey, The Canadian Press

Posted May 28, 2025 7:55 am.

Last Updated May 28, 2025 8:23 am.

Premier Doug Ford’s government is set to capitulate to some First Nation demands on a controversial mining bill, though it will not kill the proposed law outright, The Canadian Press has learned.

Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford and Mining Minister Stephen Lecce say the province will amend Bill 5 to explicitly include duty to consult provisions throughout the bill.

The bill, which seeks to speed up mining projects, is set to go through amendments Wednesday at committee as it moves towards becoming law.

The new law would create so-called “special economic zones” where it can suspend provincial and municipal projects, but will also add in “special Indigenous economic zones” at the request of First Nations for projects they want fast-tracked.

The province is set to designate the Ring of Fire in northern Ontario as the first such zone, a move that has set off a firestorm of anger among First Nations, many of which have pledged to take the fight to the land.

But Rickford and Lecce say the province will not designate the Ring of Fire a special economic zone until it meaningfully consults with all First Nations in the area.

Warm summer in the forecast as droughts and wildfire risks loom: Weather Network

Canadians longing for sunshine and warmth will likely be pleased by a summer forecast that has an abundance of both, says Weather Network meteorologist Doug Gillham, but he cautioned the season "will highlight...

3m ago

Former Kitchener principal found guilty of sexually assaulting students

A former Kitchener elementary school principal has been found guilty of sexually assaulting multiple local students, with instances happening over a 3-year span. The former principal, 60-year-old Rodney...

2m ago

E-bike rider, 15, seriously injured in collision with vehicle in Etobicoke

A 15-year-old boy who was riding an e-bike suffered serious injuries in a collision with a vehicle in Etobicoke, police said. Officers were called to Islington Avenue and the Hwy. 401 ramp just before...

1h ago

Canada Post, union set to return to bargaining table as OT ban continues

Canada Post and the union representing 55,000 of its workers are set to head back to the bargaining table this week as an overtime ban remains in effect. The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says the...

12h ago

