Wildfires rage across Manitoba, city of Flin Flon on verge of evacuation

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew speaks at a press conference before signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Ontario Premier Doug Ford at Queen’s Park in Toronto on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 28, 2025 11:42 am.

Last Updated May 28, 2025 12:40 pm.

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says widespread wildfires have the city of Flin Flon on the verge of evacuation while officials work to find places to put thousands more possible evacuees.

The city’s 5,000 residents were told Tuesday night to be ready to flee at a moment’s notice and hospital patients are being moved to safety.

Officials say the fire near Flin Flon began in the Saskatchewan town of Creighton on Monday and crossed over the Manitoba boundary.

At a news conference Wednesday, Kinew said crews struggled to fight the blaze overnight and water bombers were grounded due to a drone flying in the area.

“Getting some (drone-coverage) views on YouTube is not worth it,” he said. “We got a community of thousands of people who are on the evacuation, and one of the reasons is because we couldn’t fly water bombers in the area.

“You have to put the good of the community ahead of your own interests right now.”

Kinew said hotels are full with other evacuees and convention attendees. He is asking communities, from private businesses to recreation centres, to step up and lend a helping hand.

“If you do get a call from an official asking you to open your doors … we need you to take the call and to say yes,” he said.

“We’re turning to you, the people of Manitoba, because this is what makes us who we are as Manitobans: the willingness to step in, step up and help out.”

From Manitoba to Alberta, wildfires have been forcing thousands of residents from their homes in rural areas.

About 600 residents from the town of Lynn Lake, 775 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, were ordered out due to a rapidly advancing wildfire. Just two weeks ago, a blaze near the Rural Municipality of Lac du Bonnet forced close to 1,000 people to flee.

That fire destroyed 28 homes and cottages. Two people were killed.

On Sunday, a Manitoba firefighter was severely injured fighting the flames and has been hospitalized.

In northern Saskatchewan, wildfire officials imposed a widespread fire ban after a little more than 2,100 people were evacuated from the communities of Pelican Narrows and Hall Lake. Conditions there have been tinder dry and nearly all wildfires have been caused by humans.

In north-central Alberta, the 1,300 residents of Swan Hills, 175 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, were ordered to leave Monday night ahead of an advancing, wind-whipped fire.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2025.

The Canadian Press

