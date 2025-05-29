Bowmanville man arrested in alleged sexual assault in Chinatown

A Bowmanville man has been arrested in connection to an alleged sexual assault in Chinatown on Wednesday.

Toronto police were called to Beverly and D’Arcy streets for reports of a sexual assault.

It’s alleged the victim met a man at a bar and they went back to the victim’s home. The man then allegedly sexually assaulted the victim.

Liam Heeney, 22, of Bowmanville has been arrested and is now facing a slew of charges including sexual assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, uttering threats, theft under $5,000 secretly observe/record person expecting privacy and publish intimate image without consent.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.