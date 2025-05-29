A man from Mississauga is facing charges in separate sexual assaults after he allegedly approached women at random and touched their buttocks.

Peel Regional Police officers responded to the first incident just after 1:30 p.m. on May 12 when a woman in her 30s was walking near Churchill Meadows Boulevard and Quiet Creek Drive near Ninth Line.

Police said she was approached by an unknown man, who allegedly made comments towards her before touching her buttocks. He then fled the area on foot.

Officers responded to a second incident just after 7 p.m. on May 17, when a second woman in her 30s was walking near Erin Centre Boulevard and Eaglesview Drive near Tenth Line West. It’s alleged that the same suspect approached, made inappropriate comments, touched the woman’s buttocks, and fled the scene.

On Monday, police arrested Syed Balehat Arsalan Rizvi, 30, from Mississauga. He faces two counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent act in a public space.

He was held for a bail hearing.

Investigators believe the accused may be linked to other incidents that have not yet been reported to the police. Anyone with information is asked to come forward.