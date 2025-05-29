Thousands evacuated as wildfires continue burning in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says 17,000 people have been evacuated from several communities and First Nations as he placed his entire province under a state of emergency late Wednesday over crippling wildfires, mainly in the remote north.

Evacuation orders include all 5,000 residents of the city of Flin Flon, 630 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, who were told just hours earlier to head south with their essentials. Kinew said when cottage owners and other nearby residents are added in, that number rises to 6,000.

The premier spoke Wednesday to Prime Minister Mark Carney, who has agreed to send in the military to deploy evacuation flights to Winnipeg as soon as possible.

In northern Saskatchewan, three First Nations also declared a joint state of emergency in response to escalating wildfires. The Lac La Ronge Indian Band, Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation and Montreal Lake Cree Nation cite “critical shortages” in firefighting resources, personnel and air support.

Late Wednesday, a mandatory evacuation was issued for Chipewyan Lake, Alta., west of Fort McMurray. The Municipal District of Opportunity said people in the northern community were to head to the Lakeview Sports Centre in Wabasca.

Residents of Red Earth Creek, Alta., were asked to evacuate immediately early Thursday morning and take shelter in the Baytex Energy Center in Peace River.

The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak, posted on social media Wednesday night praise for first responders racing to battle the fires in Manitoba and the rest of the Prairies.

Woodhouse Nepinak said she’d been in contact with First Nations chiefs and she will meet with the prime minister today.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2025.

The Canadian Press