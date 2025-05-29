Man facing voyeurism charge following incident at Whitchurch-Stouffville shopping centre

Photo of Jeron Nithiyanantharajah, who has been charged with voyeurism. YRP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted May 29, 2025 1:09 pm.

Last Updated May 29, 2025 1:19 pm.

A 30-year-old man is facing a voyeurism charge following an incident at a shopping complex in Whitchurch-Stouffville.

Police in York Region say someone was in a changeroom in one of the stores located in the Hoover Park Drive and Rougeview Avenue area on May 23, when they noticed a cell phone pointing up at them from under the changeroom wall.

Police were called, and a man was taken into custody at the scene.

Jeron Nithiyanantharajah is facing a single charge of voyeurism.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

