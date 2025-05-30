Funeral plans underway for 3 siblings killed in alleged drunk driving crash

A funeral will be held in mid-June for the three siblings killed in an Etobicoke crash allegedly caused by an impaired driver. Erica Natividad with the latest from the children's family and what happens next.

By Erica Natividad

Posted May 30, 2025 10:24 pm.

Last Updated May 30, 2025 10:25 pm.

Funeral preparations are underway for three siblings whose lives were tragically cut short in a crash that police say involved a suspected drunk driver. 

Family members of the three children aren’t saying much about what happened that fateful night as the case is now before the courts, but they did release a statement on Friday.

“Although we remain utterly devastated, we are now in the process of planning the funeral for our three dear children, which is something no parent should ever have to endure,” the family wrote. “For now, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to all of the first responders and hospital staff who tended to us, as well as the members of our community and others who have been extremely supportive.”

On Thursday, at the request of the Crown, an Ontario court lifted the publication ban that had been covering the identities of the children.

15-year-old Ramone Lavina, his 13-year-old brother Jace, and their 6 year sister Mya were killed on the Sunday of the May long weekend after police say a suspected drunk driver exiting Highway 401 near Renforth Drive in Etobicoke, slammed into the family’s minivan. 

Three others survived the crash including the children’s mother, Jade Galve, and her 10-year-old son.

A funeral for all three children will be held on Saturday June 14th in Scarborough. 

The accused, 19-year-old Ethan Lehouillier, remains in custody. He’s facing several charges including impaired driving causing death. 

His next court appearance is scheduled for June 17th. 

