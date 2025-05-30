Questions raised about emergency alert, ‘terrorism’ classification after fatal Pickering stabbing

An emergency alert issued in the Greater Toronto Area hours after a Pickering woman was fatally stabbed is raising questions about the timeliness of the broadcast message as well as how it was classified as “terrorism” on some platforms.

Just after 3 p.m. on Thursday, Durham Regional Police officers said they were called to a home on Lynn Heights Drive, near Whites Road North and Finch Avenue, after receiving reports that a woman was stabbed multiple times. She was later taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Durham Regional Police Chief Peter Moreira called the stabbing a “sadistic and cowardly unprovoked attack.”

It wasn’t until 4:49 p.m. that officers posted a generic warning on the service’s X account.

“There is a heavy police presence in the area of Fairport Road and Lynn Heights Drive in Pickering. Police are urging residents to shelter in place,” the post said.

“An adult female has been transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre after being assaulted where she has been pronounced deceased. An unknown suspect remains outstanding. Updates to follow.”

At 5:39 p.m., an emergency alert was broadcast to mobile phones in Pickering as well as other parts of Toronto and Durham Region.

“The Durham Regional Police investigating (sic) a homicide suspect in 2125 Lynn Heights Drive. Suspect 1 unknown male. Police request that the public shelter in place. Please monitor local media for further updates on this matter,” the alert said.

Officers then posted on X that a media update would be held at 7 p.m. Nearly half an hour later, Moreira spoke with reporters and described how officers from multiple services were brought in to assist.

However, when the alert was issued, it showed up on certain sites such as The Weather Network as “terrorism.” Moreira was asked about that classification. He said he was aware of it.

“That certainly wasn’t part of our message, and not the message that we had put out,” Moreira said.

“I’m not sure how that came out to be, but I’ve reviewed what we put out to the OPP.”

CityNews asked about the delay it took for the shelter-in-place warning to reach cellphones.

“There’s a period of time in which we want to make sure that we understand what has happened, so that we can provide accurate information to the community and that we understand fully what it is that we’re asking the community to do on our behalf,” Moreira said.

An hour later, he advised that a teenager had been taken into custody. The accused, a 14-year-old who can’t be identified due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, appeared in an Oshawa court Friday morning on a charge of first-degree murder.

The process for issuing alerts in Pickering and elsewhere in Ontario

In Ontario, the Ontario Provincial Police are the only police agency that can process and issue alerts. Local police services must file their requests for alerts through the OPP. It’s up to the OPP to produce the content of the alert, to select if it’s sent as a text and/or audio message, to select the geographic area it’s going to, and to consider a potential cancellation.

The OPP verifies the information submitted, and the alert is sent to broadcast distributors through the National Alert Aggregation and Dissemination (NAAD) service, a key component of Canada’s national emergency alerting system known as Alert Ready.

The NAAD, after receiving the request from OPP, is responsible for checking to ensure it meets the correct formatting and technical requirements before pushing it to the broadcast distributors.

The broadcast distributors (wireless, television, radio and cable and satellite operators) must relay that information through each of the mediums the companies operate.

Pelmorex, which operates The Weather Network and other entities, is responsible for Canada’s national alert infrastructure.

CityNews contacted the company to ask about why it showed up as “terrorism” on certain outlets, even though on phones it said “emergency alert.”

Spokesperson Martin Belanger said when the message came in from OPP, there was some sort of box or indication it might have been terrorism.

“Alert distributors display the content that is provided in the alert, in this case, the alert type was terrorism, which was what was received from the OPP, so that was not something that The Weather Network decided,” explained Belanger. “As to why they chose this specific type of alert, that’s best answered by the Ontario Provincial Police.”

CityNews contacted the OPP’s headquarters to ask about the distribution of the alerts, but a response wasn’t received by the time of publication.