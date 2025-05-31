Springer hits two homers as Blue Jays top Athletics but lose Varsho to leg injury

Toronto Blue Jays right fielder George Springer is doused by teammates following their defeat of the Athletics in their MLB baseball game in Toronto on Saturday, May 31, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker Jon Blacker

By Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press

Posted May 31, 2025 6:23 pm.

George Springer hit two of Toronto’s four home runs in an 8-7 victory over the Athletics on Saturday afternoon at Rogers Centre. 

The designated hitter had a solo shot in the third inning off right-hander Gunnar Hoglund and added another in the fifth. 

Addison Barger hit a two-run blast in Toronto’s four-run first inning and Bo Bichette added a solo shot in the second to help the Blue Jays (30-28) win their fourth game in a row.

Toronto closer Jeff Hoffman gave up a two-run homer to Brent Rooker in the ninth inning before nailing down his 13th save. With a runner in scoring position, second baseman Ernie Clement made a diving catch to preserve the win. 

Nathan Lukes had two RBIs for Toronto and Clement chipped in with two hits and a run. Blue Jays centre-fielder Daulton Varsho left the game in the third inning due to left hamstring discomfort.

Tyler Soderstrom hit a three-run homer off Toronto opener Braydon Fisher in the first inning and Canadian Denzel Clarke added a two-run shot in the second. 

The Blue Jays extended their home winning streak to six games and have won eight of their last 12 games overall. Toronto has scored 31 runs over the first three games of the four-game series.

The Athletics (23-36) have dropped five in a row, 16 of their last 17, and 10 straight road games.

Clarke, a Toronto native, knocked Fisher out of the game with his first career homer. Easton Lucas came on in relief and threw 4 2/3 shutout innings. 

Announced attendance was 38,017 and the game took two hours 36 minutes to play.

VLAD STREAK

Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singled in the first inning to extend his career-high on-base streak to 31 games. 

It’s the longest active streak in the major leagues.

ROSTER MOVES

The Blue Jays recalled Lucas from Triple-A Buffalo before the game and designated right-hander Jose Urena for assignment.

CRICKET DAY

Members of the Canadian cricket team were on hand at Rogers Centre for the third annual Cricket Day at the Park.

COMING UP

Right-hander Kevin Gausman (5-4, 3.68) was scheduled to start for the Blue Jays on Sunday. The Athletics will send left-hander JP Sears (4-5, 5.18) to the mound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2025. 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man, 35, charged after suspicious incidents involving children at Earlscourt Park

Police have arrested a man in connection with several disturbing incidents involving children at Earlscourt Park on Friday afternoon. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says an elementary school soccer...

updated

2h ago

Rallies held to stir up support for Canada Post workers across the country

HALIFAX — Canada Post employees gathered at rallies in 13 cities across the country on Saturday to highlight the ongoing labour dispute between their union and employer and stir up support for the workers...

1h ago

Joint funeral held for two teens killed in crash that left five dead

Two teens killed in a crash near London, Ont. just over a week ago were remembered Saturday for their contagious smiles that "could light up absolutely everything." Hundreds attended the joint funeral...

2h ago

Two GTA highways closed for 12 hours Sunday for fundraising event

Getting in and out of the downtown core will require some extra patience on Sunday as two of the GTA's busiest roadways will be closed for more than 12 hours for a fundraising event. As of midnight,...

5h ago

Top Stories

Man, 35, charged after suspicious incidents involving children at Earlscourt Park

Police have arrested a man in connection with several disturbing incidents involving children at Earlscourt Park on Friday afternoon. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says an elementary school soccer...

updated

2h ago

Rallies held to stir up support for Canada Post workers across the country

HALIFAX — Canada Post employees gathered at rallies in 13 cities across the country on Saturday to highlight the ongoing labour dispute between their union and employer and stir up support for the workers...

1h ago

Joint funeral held for two teens killed in crash that left five dead

Two teens killed in a crash near London, Ont. just over a week ago were remembered Saturday for their contagious smiles that "could light up absolutely everything." Hundreds attended the joint funeral...

2h ago

Two GTA highways closed for 12 hours Sunday for fundraising event

Getting in and out of the downtown core will require some extra patience on Sunday as two of the GTA's busiest roadways will be closed for more than 12 hours for a fundraising event. As of midnight,...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

1:24
Funeral preparations underway for children killed in alleged drunk driving crash

A funeral will be held in mid-June for the three siblings killed in an Etobicoke crash allegedly caused by an impaired driver. Erica Natividad with the latest from the children's family and what happens next.

3:09
14-year-old charged with first-degree murder in random attack on Pickering senior

An elderly woman is dead after being stabbed on her front lawn, allegedly by a 14-year-old stranger. Shauna Hunt with more from the grieving community as police continue to investigate.
2:48
Questions raised about Pickering emergency alert warning of suspect

An emergency alert issued in the Greater Toronto Area after a Pickering woman was fatally stabbed is raising question about its wording and time it took for it to arrive on cellphones. Nick Westoll reports.

18h ago

0:34
Kenneth Lee murder trial: Teen found guilty of manslaughter

One of the eight girls on trial for the fatal swarming of Kenneth Lee has been found guilty of manslaughter.
2:52
Frank Ferragine, aka 'Frankie Flowers', says goodbye to Breakfast Television after 20 years

A look back at the career of long-time Breakfast Television host Frank Ferragine, a.k.a. 'Frankie Flowers,' on his last day on set after 20 years.
More Videos