PM Mark Carney names former UN ambassador as chief of staff

Marc-Andre Blanchard has been named Prime Minister Mark Carney's permanent chief of stadd. Then Permanent Representative of Canada to the United Nations Marc-Andre Blanchard speaks to media during the Liberal cabinet retreat in Winnipeg, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Sudoma

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted June 1, 2025 1:04 pm.

Last Updated June 1, 2025 1:54 pm.

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced his permanent chief of staff on Sunday, appointing Marc-André Blanchard, Canada’s former ambassador to the United Nations, to one of the most powerful posts in Canadian politics. 

Blanchard served as Canada’s permanent representative at the UN between 2016 and 2020.

He most recently served as the executive vice-president for CDPQ Global, a Quebec-based investment firm.

“Marc-André has a long and distinguished career as one of Canada’s most accomplished builders, legal experts, executives, public servants, and diplomats,” Carney said in a statement announcing the appointment. 

Carney made the announcement on social media and says Blanchard will start in July once former cabinet minister Marco Mendicino’s time as interim chief of staff comes to an end.

The prime minister said Mendicino has his “continued appreciation” for his service.

Carney said last month that Mendicino originally agreed to stay on through the new government’s transition period, but that term extended into the summer.

Chief of staff is the top official working in the Prime Minister’s Office.

