Former national chief calls for list of demands as PM, premiers talk infrastructure

Phil Fontaine poses for a photograph in Toronto on Thursday, December 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

By Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Posted June 2, 2025 4:52 pm.

Last Updated June 2, 2025 7:21 pm.

OTTAWA — The former national chief of the Assembly of First Nations is calling for an emergency meeting of chiefs to come up with demands for Canada’s governments as they look to fast-track projects they see as in the “national interest.”

Phil Fontaine said the federal, provincial and territorial governments are trying to demolish First Nations rights and interests as they move to accelerate project approvals in a way that does not “honour the First Peoples.”

“It’s been a long time since I’ve been to a gathering such as this one — a rally — to demonstrate our undying commitment to the protection of the land and our resources and our water,” Fontaine said in front of hundreds of protesters outside Queen’s Park on Monday.

First Nations leaders gathered at Ontario’s legislature to oppose a bill that would give Premier Doug Ford’s government the power to suspend provincial and municipal laws for chosen projects in areas deemed to have economic importance.

Similar measures are being pursued in Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec and the federal government is expected to table fast-track legislation of its own in the coming days.

First Nations leaders have warned they’re not afraid to revive the Indigenous rights movement Idle No More if governments move forward without their input.

Fontaine said he wants current National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak to convene an emergency meeting of chiefs from across the country to bring forward a list of demands for the governments.

“It’s absolutely important. It’s urgent that the national chief convene this gathering,” he said, adding First Nations are being excluded from “all the very important discussions taking place right now.”

“We have to take matters into our own hands. And we will do it in the most kindest way possible, but in a very determined way to express, once again, who we are — the First Peoples, treaty people.”

Fontaine’s call came as Prime Minister Mark Carney met with premiers in Saskatoon Monday to discuss a draft list of “national interest” projects and planned federal legislation to fast-track development.

That legislation is intended to speed up work on certain projects with a streamlined regulatory approval process as a substitute for reviews under the Impact Assessment Act.

After his meeting with premiers on Monday, Carney pledged that the legislation on nation-building projects will include meaningful consultation.

“All first ministers agree that Indigenous partnerships and equity will be central to success,” he told reporters at a news conference.

“Upcoming federal legislation will mandate both meaningful consultation with Indigenous Peoples both during the process of determining which projects are in the national interest, and developing the conditions for each project.”

First Nations leaders have warned that introducing the legislation without proper consultation would violate their rights and undermine treaties they signed with the Crown.

In a letter sent to Carney on Friday, Woodhouse Nepinak said that while the Assembly of First Nations supports efforts to protect Canada from geopolitical and economic uncertainty, First Nations rights under international law and the Constitution are “at stake in this legislation.”

The federal government gave First Nations leaders a short briefing document on the legislation last Monday and asked them to report any concerns they had about the plan by the end of that week — even as chiefs in the Prairies were dealing with emergency wildfire evacuations and as leaders were busy mounting opposition to provincial legislation.

“First Nations’ free, prior and informed consent must first be obtained,” Woodhouse Nepinak wrote in her letter to Carney.

“Otherwise, this legislation, like so many before it, will become marred in conflict and protracted litigation because First Nations rights have once again been ignored.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2025.

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Male dies after being trapped in machine at Metrolinx rail yard in Mississauga

A male has died after being trapped in a machine at a Metrolinx rail yard in Mississauga. Peel police say they were called to the area of Goreway Drive and Zahavy Way just after 10 p.m. The male...

2h ago

Removing Chinese tariffs on Canadian agriculture products a priority, says Carney

SASKATOON — The federal government plans to work urgently to remove Chinese tariffs on Canadian agriculture and seafood products, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Monday. "The Canadian government is engaging...

45m ago

Richmond Hill businesses spray-painted with anti-Iranian messages, police say

Police are investigating a series of incidents involving “hate-motivated” messages that were spray-painted on the exterior wall of a grocery store and multiple businesses in Richmond Hill. York...

6h ago

2 workers rescued after being buried waist-high in soil at York job site

Two workers who were buried waist-high in soil at a job site in York on Monday morning have been extricated and rushed to hospital, paramedics tell CityNews. The two men became stuck after a trench...

updated

3h ago

Top Stories

Male dies after being trapped in machine at Metrolinx rail yard in Mississauga

A male has died after being trapped in a machine at a Metrolinx rail yard in Mississauga. Peel police say they were called to the area of Goreway Drive and Zahavy Way just after 10 p.m. The male...

2h ago

Removing Chinese tariffs on Canadian agriculture products a priority, says Carney

SASKATOON — The federal government plans to work urgently to remove Chinese tariffs on Canadian agriculture and seafood products, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Monday. "The Canadian government is engaging...

45m ago

Richmond Hill businesses spray-painted with anti-Iranian messages, police say

Police are investigating a series of incidents involving “hate-motivated” messages that were spray-painted on the exterior wall of a grocery store and multiple businesses in Richmond Hill. York...

6h ago

2 workers rescued after being buried waist-high in soil at York job site

Two workers who were buried waist-high in soil at a job site in York on Monday morning have been extricated and rushed to hospital, paramedics tell CityNews. The two men became stuck after a trench...

updated

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
Two workers rescued after being trapped waist deep in dirt at construction site

Two workers were stuck in waist-deep dirt after a trench collapsed on their west-end construction site. Afua Baah reports on how rescue crews jumped into action to quickly extricate the trapped men. ,

2h ago

1:24
Trench collapse leaves two workers trapped in soil for more than an hour

Toronto fire crews rescued two workers who fell waist-deep into soil following a trench collapse at a construction site on Weston Rd and Edmund Avenue.

5h ago

7:49
Hockey Canada trial: Breaking down the case as testimony wraps up

Michelle Mackey breaks down the last six weeks of the Hockey Canada sexual assault trial against five former world junior players.

5h ago

0:34
Defence rests case in Hockey Canada sexual assault trial

The defence lawyers for five former Canadian world junior hockey players have closed their case in the sexual assault trial of the ex-players.

7h ago

1:33
Colorado attack suspect being investigated for terrorism: police

Boulder, Colorado police are investigating a suspect for terrorism after police say the man was arrested for allegedly setting multiple people on fire.

8h ago

More Videos