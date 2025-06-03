Ottawa police say a man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead in her home Monday in what officers are investigating as a femicide.

Police say officers responded late in the morning to a home on Carousel Crescent, where they found the body of a woman.

Police have identified the woman as 54-year-old Tracy Duncan.

They say they are investigating the death as femicide, which refers to the killing of women and girls because of their gender.

A 57-year-old Ottawa man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.