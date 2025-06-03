Ottawa police investigating woman’s death as femicide, man charged with murder

A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 3, 2025 10:36 am.

Ottawa police say a man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead in her home Monday in what officers are investigating as a femicide.

Police say officers responded late in the morning to a home on Carousel Crescent, where they found the body of a woman.

Police have identified the woman as 54-year-old Tracy Duncan.

They say they are investigating the death as femicide, which refers to the killing of women and girls because of their gender.

A 57-year-old Ottawa man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 men dead, woman injured following 'isolated' incident in Burlington: SIU

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate following an early-morning incident at a home in Burlington where two men were found dead, and a woman was injured. Halton Regional Police...

updated

4m ago

Driver flees after driving vehicle just on its rims on Hwy. 401 in Mississauga: OPP

Provincial police are searching for the driver who fled the scene on foot after officers attempted to pull them over for driving a car just on its rims in Mississauga. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)...

41m ago

Toronto family 'devastated' after 3 kids killed in alleged drunk driving crash

The family of three Toronto children who were killed in an alleged drunk driving crash says they are "utterly devastated" as they plan a funeral for the victims later this month.  Ramone Lavina, 15,...

2h ago

Summer heat arrives in Toronto following cool end to May

Mother Nature is finally giving Toronto residents a taste of summer to kick off the month of June. Monday was a beautiful start to the week, with sunny skies and a daytime high of 23 °C in Toronto....

2h ago

Top Stories

2 men dead, woman injured following 'isolated' incident in Burlington: SIU

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate following an early-morning incident at a home in Burlington where two men were found dead, and a woman was injured. Halton Regional Police...

updated

4m ago

Driver flees after driving vehicle just on its rims on Hwy. 401 in Mississauga: OPP

Provincial police are searching for the driver who fled the scene on foot after officers attempted to pull them over for driving a car just on its rims in Mississauga. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)...

41m ago

Toronto family 'devastated' after 3 kids killed in alleged drunk driving crash

The family of three Toronto children who were killed in an alleged drunk driving crash says they are "utterly devastated" as they plan a funeral for the victims later this month.  Ramone Lavina, 15,...

2h ago

Summer heat arrives in Toronto following cool end to May

Mother Nature is finally giving Toronto residents a taste of summer to kick off the month of June. Monday was a beautiful start to the week, with sunny skies and a daytime high of 23 °C in Toronto....

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:41
Sunny Tuesday, thunderstorms Wednesday in Toronto

A cold front after the sunny and warm weather tomorrow will bring thunderstorms Wednesday. Michelle Mackey has your seven-day forecast.

15h ago

2:42
Pride Toronto predicts corporate sponsors will return after more pull out from the festival

The Executive Director of Pride Toronto says corporations are pulling sponsorship money because of a backlash against diversity initiatives. Kojo Modeste predicts things will change in a few years, and those same companies will look to return.

16h ago

2:11
Two workers rescued after being trapped waist deep in dirt at construction site

Two workers were stuck in waist-deep dirt after a trench collapsed on their west-end construction site. Afua Baah reports on how rescue crews jumped into action to quickly extricate the trapped men. ,

16h ago

2:23
Recent Islamophobic vandalism sparks action in the Town of Whitby

Rhianne Campbell has the latest from officials who say, hate-motivated incidents are a growing issue seen Canada-wide.

16h ago

2:51
First Nations communities and leaders rally against Bill 5

The Ford government’s controversial Bill 5 is seeing push back from Indigenous leaders at Queen’s Park for violating treaty rights. Mark McAllister reports.

16h ago

More Videos