Woman, 83, killed in Pickering random attack identified

An elderly woman is dead after being stabbed on her front lawn, allegedly by a 14-year-old stranger. Shauna Hunt with more from the grieving community as police continue to investigate.

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 3, 2025 12:36 pm.

Last Updated June 3, 2025 12:56 pm.

Investigators with Durham Regional Police Service have identified the woman killed in a random attack in Pickering last week as 83-year-old Eleanor Doney.

Doney was reportedly gardening in the front yard of her home, located in the Fairport Road and Lynn Heights Drive area, on May 20, when the suspect, a 14-year-old boy dressed in a long, black trench coat to his ankles, allegedly approached and randomly began stabbing her in broad daylight.

She was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The 14-year-old suspect was taken into custody by police later that night. He has since been charged with first-degree murder.

Doney’s family released a statement, expressing their gratitude to the community “for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time.”

“We especially want to thank the first responders for all of their efforts. We take comfort in the fact that she was a woman of strong Christian faith,” continued their statement.

Doney was a retired kindergarten teacher who lived at home with her husband. Police say they have found no connection between the suspect and Doney at this time.

The suspect can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. He is set to appear in court on June 20.

