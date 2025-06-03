Toy maker Spin Master cuts jobs as it contends with tariff uncertainty

Spin Master signage is pictured in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 3, 2025 5:55 pm.

Last Updated June 3, 2025 6:23 pm.

TORONTO — Toy maker Spin Master Corp. says it has cut jobs across the company as it tries to weather the impact of global tariffs on its business.

In an emailed statement, spokeswoman Tammy Smitham did not say how many employees were affected.

She says the layoffs were one part of a multi-pronged plan to deal with the effect of tariffs, which also includes diversifying its supply chains and cutting costs.

Spin Master said last month that U.S. tariffs on countries where it produces toys, especially China, have made forecasts so challenging that it withdrew its guidance for the remainder of the year.

The company behind the Hatchimals, Gabby’s Dollhouse and Monster Jam brands has said it aims to drastically reduce its reliance on China for production over the next two years.

In February, Spin Master said it had decided to wind down a games studio in Sweden as the cost to acquire new users weighed too heavily on revenue.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman, 83, killed in Pickering random attack identified

Investigators with Durham Regional Police Service have identified the woman killed in a random attack in Pickering last week as 83-year-old Eleanor Doney. Doney was reportedly gardening in the front...

3h ago

Trump signs proclamation to charge 50% tariffs on steel and aluminum

U.S. President Donald Trump has officially signed a proclamation to charge 50 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum. Trump said he doubled the rates after receiving new “information” about the...

53m ago

Anti-Semitic slur directed at Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy during Toronto pizza review

Sports media mogul and pizza review king Dave Portnoy was the target of an anti-Semitic slur during a recent visit to Toronto. Portnoy, who is Jewish, was in the Big Smoke for a Bitcoin conference and...

6h ago

2 men dead, woman injured following 'isolated' incident in Burlington: SIU

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate following an early-morning incident at a home in Burlington where two men were found dead, and a woman was injured. Halton Regional Police...

4h ago

Top Stories

Woman, 83, killed in Pickering random attack identified

Investigators with Durham Regional Police Service have identified the woman killed in a random attack in Pickering last week as 83-year-old Eleanor Doney. Doney was reportedly gardening in the front...

3h ago

Trump signs proclamation to charge 50% tariffs on steel and aluminum

U.S. President Donald Trump has officially signed a proclamation to charge 50 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum. Trump said he doubled the rates after receiving new “information” about the...

53m ago

Anti-Semitic slur directed at Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy during Toronto pizza review

Sports media mogul and pizza review king Dave Portnoy was the target of an anti-Semitic slur during a recent visit to Toronto. Portnoy, who is Jewish, was in the Big Smoke for a Bitcoin conference and...

6h ago

2 men dead, woman injured following 'isolated' incident in Burlington: SIU

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate following an early-morning incident at a home in Burlington where two men were found dead, and a woman was injured. Halton Regional Police...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

0:48
Pickering stabbing victim identified as 83-year-old Eleanor Doney

The victim of a random attack in a Pickering neighbourhood has been identified by her family as 83-year-old Eleanor Doney.

3h ago

0:23
Ford says Eglington LRT near completion for September: 'Thank God for that'

Ontario Premier Ford says the long-overdue Eglinton LRT is on track to be opened to the public by September.

5h ago

1:03
Two B.C. men arrested over murder of Brampton businessman

Peel Regional Police say they have arrested two men in British Columbia in connection to the murder of Brampton businessman Harjeet Dhadda.

5h ago

1:51
SIU investigating fatal 'struggle' between police and man at Burlington home

The Special Investigations Unit is looking into the deaths of two men, one of whom had a 'struggle' with police before dying from self-inflicted injuries.

6h ago

0:51
Two men left dead, one woman injured after incident in Burlington home

SIU are investigating a fatal altercation at a Burlington home where authorities found two men dead and one woman injured.

8h ago

More Videos