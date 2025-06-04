Motorcyclist dead in crash on Hwy. 401 in Oshawa

A motorcyclist is dead following a two-vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer on Highway 401 in Oshawa.

According to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the motorcycle hit the back of the tractor-trailer on the eastbound Highway 401 near Harmony Road just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

The motorcyclist, a 25-year-old man from Pickering, was rushed to hospital where he later died.

No other injuries were reported.

The OPP have closed the eastbound lanes of the highway from Harmony to Courtice Road.

Police say the closure is expected to remain in place until 1 p.m.