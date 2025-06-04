Toronto police to provide update on Scarborough pub mass shooting that injured 12

Investigation shows three masked men entered Piper Arms at 520 Progress Ave. at 10:39 p.m. where people were celebrating the opening night of the pub, and sprayed the place with bullets, said Supt. Paul MacIntyre of Organized Crime Enforcement on Friday night. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 4, 2025 6:37 am.

Last Updated June 4, 2025 6:42 am.

Toronto police are expected to provide an update today on the investigation of a brazen mass shooting inside the Piper Arms pub, where 12 people were injured in Scarborough.

The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. on March 7, 2025, during the grand opening of the pub on Progress Avenue across from Scarborough Town Centre.

Police have said a group of suspects “indiscriminately” opened fire as diners celebrated the pub’s opening that night, then fled in a silver car. Three gunmen left the scene. Police say one of them was armed with an assault rifle.

Supt. Paul MacIntyre of Organized Crime Enforcement said in the immediate aftermath of the shooting that people who were sitting at tables that had food and drinks, or standing at the bar, suddenly ducked for cover as shots rang out, while others ran to the basement.

Twelve people were injured, including seven who were hit by gunfire. The victims range from their 20s to mid-50s. None of the injuries sustained that night were considered life-threatening.

Premier Doug Ford called the shooting a “brazen act of violence that will not be tolerated.”

The motive for the shooting has yet to be determined.

There have not been any public updates on the investigation since immediately following the shooting. Police are expected to share details at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

With files from The Canadian Press

