Three suspects remain at large after a mass shooting in Scarborough that injured 12 people last week.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) are continuing their investigation into the Friday night shooting at the Piper Arms pub. They say the suspects “indiscriminately” opened fire as diners celebrated the pub’s opening night, then fled in a silver car.

Police say seven people were hit by gunfire, while the others were injured by flying glass. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

“This is not a movie. This is real,” said Scarborough-Centre councillor Michael Thompson. “You think about the deprevation of life and the callous nature of what transpired.”

The motive for the shooting has yet to be determined, and police say they are looking into all leads.

Police have said that one of the suspects was armed with an assault rifle while the other two had handguns, sending a hail of bullets across the room. There has been no suspect description, as authorities have only noted that the group fled in a vehicle.

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw called it “an incredibly brazen act of violence” when he visited the site of the shooting over the weekend.

Victims range in age from their 20s to mid-50s

The Piper Arms pub near the busy Scarborough Town Centre shopping mall was still closed on Monday.

“It’s unfathomable to think that there are people who could walk into an establishment like this and took the actions they did,” Thompson said. “What was everyone else doing in there? What anyone would do on a Friday night, going to celebrate the opening of a new business in the community.”

Social media posts have suggested the shooting was linked to a rise in tow-truck violence being experienced in the city and surrounding GTA. This speculation is unconfirmed by investigators.

“Guys, get your head around this,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said. “You talk about in tow truck words, the heat coming down? The heat has been turned up 1,000 degrees on each and every one of you. I will suspend anything I can to put an end to this.”

Thompson also commented on the possible motive.

“It’s frightening in terms of the narrative that is circulating as they defined it as ‘on the streets,'” the councillor added. “What’s on the street is not in the political or police domain.”

Police officers are actively probing the case and pleading with anyone with information to come forward.

With files from The Canadian Press