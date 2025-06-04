S&P/TSX composite down more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets up

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down more than 100 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the energy sector, while U.S. stock markets climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 102.83 points at 26,323.81.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 44.93 points at 42,564.57. The S&P 500 index was up 13.28 points at 5,983.65, while the Nasdaq composite was up 56.88 points at 19,455.84.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.09 cents US compared with 72.87 cents US on Tuesday.

The July crude oil contract was down 84 cents US at US$62.57 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down three cents US at US$3.69 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$23.70 at US$3,400.80 an ounce and the July copper contract was up five cents US at US$4.88 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press