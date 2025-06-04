S&P/TSX composite down more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets up

Bay Street in Canada's financial district is shown in Toronto on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The national banking regulator says it it will no longer require borrowers with uninsured mortgages to undergo a stress test when switching providers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 4, 2025 11:41 am.

Last Updated June 4, 2025 12:15 pm.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down more than 100 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the energy sector, while U.S. stock markets climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 102.83 points at 26,323.81.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 44.93 points at 42,564.57. The S&P 500 index was up 13.28 points at 5,983.65, while the Nasdaq composite was up 56.88 points at 19,455.84.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.09 cents US compared with 72.87 cents US on Tuesday.

The July crude oil contract was down 84 cents US at US$62.57 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down three cents US at US$3.69 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$23.70 at US$3,400.80 an ounce and the July copper contract was up five cents US at US$4.88 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police to announce arrests in Scarborough pub mass shooting that injured 12

Toronto police are expected to announce arrests in the investigation of a brazen mass shooting inside Scarborough's Piper Arms pub, where 12 people were injured. The shooting happened just after 10:30...

1h ago

Patients allege neglectful obstetrics and gynecology care by Toronto doctor

Marie-Louise Fitrion says she was asleep in a hospital bed when she woke up to an obstetrician’s hand in her vagina. It was Oct. 25, 2018, the morning of giving birth to her second child, and she...

1h ago

Surveillance video shows gunman open fire, targeting Markham residence

York Regional Police officers are investigating after a home in Markham was the target of gunfire over the weekend. Authorities were called to the residence, located in the 16th Avenue and William Berczy...

15m ago

23 charged across GTA in fentantyl, firearms trafficking case

York Regional Police have charged 23 individuals in connection with Project Chatter, a sweeping investigation targeting the trafficking of fentanyl and illegal firearms across the Greater Toronto Area...

51m ago

Top Stories

Toronto police to announce arrests in Scarborough pub mass shooting that injured 12

Toronto police are expected to announce arrests in the investigation of a brazen mass shooting inside Scarborough's Piper Arms pub, where 12 people were injured. The shooting happened just after 10:30...

1h ago

Patients allege neglectful obstetrics and gynecology care by Toronto doctor

Marie-Louise Fitrion says she was asleep in a hospital bed when she woke up to an obstetrician’s hand in her vagina. It was Oct. 25, 2018, the morning of giving birth to her second child, and she...

1h ago

Surveillance video shows gunman open fire, targeting Markham residence

York Regional Police officers are investigating after a home in Markham was the target of gunfire over the weekend. Authorities were called to the residence, located in the 16th Avenue and William Berczy...

15m ago

23 charged across GTA in fentantyl, firearms trafficking case

York Regional Police have charged 23 individuals in connection with Project Chatter, a sweeping investigation targeting the trafficking of fentanyl and illegal firearms across the Greater Toronto Area...

51m ago

Most Watched Today

0:46
Crash on Highway 401 in Oshawa leaves motorcyclist dead

A 25-year-old man has died after colliding with a tractor-trailer on Highway 401 in Oshawa.

2h ago

0:45
Lawrence Heights shooting leaves one man dead, five others injured

Toronto police are investigating a fatal shooting at North York's Lawrence Heights neighbourhood that left one man dead and five others injured.

3h ago

2:22
Community calls for safety measures at Mississauga park after child pulled from ravine

After a tragic child drowning in a Mississauga Park, residents and councillors are now looking into whether safety measures can be put in place to better protect children. Afua Baah reports. 

15h ago

2:51
Father and son dead after stabbing inside Burlington home

A father and a son are dead and a woman recovering after what appears to be a stabbing involving members of the same family. Shauna Hunt with the harrowing incident that played overnight in a Burlington home.

15h ago

2:01
Wildfire smoke reaches Toronto 

Wildfire smoke from western and northern Canada is drifting into Toronto, causing air quality concerns. Experts warn wind shifts could worsen conditions. Brandon Rowe speaks with a doctor and meteorologist on what to expect and how to stay safe.

17h ago

More Videos