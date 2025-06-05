Canada Post union files labour practices complaint

A Canada Post employee drives a mail truck at a delivery depot in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. Canada Post trucks, conveyors and mail carriers are moving again after a month-long strike by more than 55,000 postal workers left letters and parcels in limbo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 5, 2025 10:56 am.

Last Updated June 5, 2025 11:20 am.

OTTAWA — The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says it has filed an unfair labour practice complaint against Canada Post related to ongoing contract bargaining.

The union alleges in the complaint that the Crown corporation is bargaining directly with members, interfering with the union’s exclusive bargaining rights and trying to discredit the reputation of the union.

It says Canada Post has pointed members to a website that provides updates on negotiations, and is updating offers based on online feedback, in what the union says is an effort to bypass its intermediary role.

Canada Post did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The union says it is asking the Canada Industrial Relations Board to order Canada Post to stop what it calls interference, and to give the union opportunity to rebut Canada Post’s perspective.

Canada Post and the roughly 55,000-member CUPW have been working to reach a deal for some 18 months.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2025

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Man wanted in High Park sexual assault dragged woman through wooded area: police

A suspect is wanted after police say a woman was sexually assaulted in High Park late Wednesday night. Toronto police say they were called to the park in the Howard Park Avenue and Parkside Drive area...

45m ago

Hamilton street named Ontario's worst road again, Toronto's Gardiner joins 2025 list

A notorious street in Hamilton has earned the reputation as the worst road in Ontario for the second-straight year, as Toronto's Gardiner Expressway finds itself on the 2025 list. CAA South Central...

3h ago

TTC appoints former NYC transit executive as new CEO, replacing Rick Leary

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) has introduced Mandeep Lali, a former New York City Transit executive, as its next CEO. Lali served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of...

2m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Do West Fest kicks off the summer festival season

Do West Fest will be taking over Dundas Street this weekend with food, drinks and live music the whole weekend. It's also the first weekend of Pride Month with lots of events to celebrate. Keep in...

24m ago

