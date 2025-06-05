Canada Post union files labour practices complaint

OTTAWA — The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says it has filed an unfair labour practice complaint against Canada Post related to ongoing contract bargaining.

The union alleges in the complaint that the Crown corporation is bargaining directly with members, interfering with the union’s exclusive bargaining rights and trying to discredit the reputation of the union.

It says Canada Post has pointed members to a website that provides updates on negotiations, and is updating offers based on online feedback, in what the union says is an effort to bypass its intermediary role.

Canada Post did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The union says it is asking the Canada Industrial Relations Board to order Canada Post to stop what it calls interference, and to give the union opportunity to rebut Canada Post’s perspective.

Canada Post and the roughly 55,000-member CUPW have been working to reach a deal for some 18 months.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2025

The Canadian Press