Toronto, GTA gas prices set for sharp 8‑cent jump Wednesday — biggest 1‑day increase since early May

Toronto and GTA drivers will see a noticeable spike at the pumps on Wednesday, with gas prices set to rise to the largest single‑day increase since early May.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 2, 2026 9:45 am.

Last Updated June 2, 2026 10:50 am.

Toronto and GTA drivers will see a noticeable spike at the pumps on Wednesday, with gas prices set to rise eight cents to 177.9 cents per litre at most stations, according to En‑Pro International analyst Roger McKnight.

The jump marks the largest single‑day increase since early May, reversing the steady declines seen over the past week. It also pushes prices back toward levels not seen since mid‑May, when a series of market fluctuations and supply pressures drove costs higher across southern Ontario.

The increase comes just days after Toronto‑area prices fell nine cents heading into Thursday, May 28 — a drop that brought relief to drivers and marked one of the lowest price points of the month.

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According to CityNews’ historical gas price tracker, Wednesday’s increase pushes the average price back near levels seen in early May, when the region briefly approached the 180‑cent mark.

The eight‑cent surge is the steepest since May 6, when prices jumped 10 cents (195.9 cents per litre) to reach their highest point since 2022.

Analysts say volatility is likely to continue through June, particularly as summer travel ramps up and global markets react to shifting supply signals.

Diesel prices are seen at a gas station in Toronto on April 3, 2026. CITYNEWS/Joe Lotocki
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