Hamilton police seeking motorcyclist who shot at and damaged local business

Hamilton police are looking for a suspect who discharged a firearm in the vicinity of a local business in the early hours of May 27.

The shooting took place in the area of Upper Ottawa Street and Unsworth Drive shortly before 5:00 a.m.

It was not reported when it happened but police were notified when damage was found to a business in the area.

Police have released a video of the incident in which a person is seen riding a motorcycle in an area that appears to look like a plaza with marked parking spots. They stop, look down for a few seconds and pull out an object. Seconds later, the sound of a gun being cocked is heard followed by a gunshot and accompanied by a flash.

The motorcyclist was last seen northbound on Hempstead Drive going toward Nebo Road.

Hamilton Police released surveillance footage of a motorcyclist who appears to shoot in the direction of a business in the Upper Ottawa Street and Unsworth Drive area. HANDOUT/Hamilton Police

Police are asking nearby businesses, residents and drivers who were in the area around 4:45 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. to check surveillance or dash cam footage for any video of the motorcycle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.