Man charged in connection to ‘hate-motivated’ messages spray-painted on Richmond Hill businesses

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a series of incidents involving “hate-motivated” messages that were spray-painted on the exterior wall of a grocery store and multiple businesses in Richmond Hill.

York Regional Police (YRP) say its hate crime prevention unit is investigating after officers were called to a plaza near Yonge Street and 16th Avenue on Saturday.

That same day, investigators say three other businesses within the plaza reported anti-Iranian messages that were spray-painted on the exterior walls of their premises.

A fourth incident was also reported at a bus terminal near Yonge Street and Highway 7.

A member of the public recognized the alleged suspect following media coverage of the incidents and contacted police. As a result, the suspect was identified and arrested in connection with the incidents.

Alexsandr Gavrutenko, 28, of no fixed address, has been charged with four counts of mischief under $5,000, two counts of failure to comply with a probation order and two counts of failure to comply with a court order.

Gavrutenko was on probation at the time of his arrest and had a court order for previous unrelated charges, police say.