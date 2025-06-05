Man with al-Qaida links charged with threatening attack in Montreal

Quebec Superior Court is seen in Montreal, Wednesday, March 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 5, 2025 2:40 pm.

Last Updated June 5, 2025 3:31 pm.

MONTREAL — A man previously convicted of supporting al-Qaida has been charged after allegedly threatening an attack in Montreal.

Mohamed Abdullah Warsame, 51, allegedly told an employee at a homeless shelter in Montreal that he planned to carry out an attack with the aim of killing a large number of people.

Montreal police immediately informed the RCMP of the alleged incident.

Warsame has been charged with uttering threats and appeared at the Montreal courthouse this morning by videoconference.

The RCMP confirmed that the same man pleaded guilty in Minnesota in 2009 to providing material support to the terrorist organization al-Qaida.

He was deported to Canada in 2010.

