What happened to the Sullivan kids in Nova Scotia?

It’s a mystery in Nova Scotia that’s gained attention across the country.

This week marked one month since the disappearance of six-year-old Lilly Sullivan and her four-year-old brother, Jack Sullivan.

The kids were reported missing by their step-dad and mother on the morning of May 2.

RCMP in Nova Scotia immediately launched a missing persons’ investigation and in the days that followed, numerous searches of the area were carried out, but the children still haven’t been found.

The case is being watched by people across the country as there are more questions than answers. Where are the Sullivan kids?

Host Dan Ahlstrand speaks with CityNews.ca writer Natasha O’Neill, who has been following the case.