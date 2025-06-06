Psychiatric evaluation ordered for man with al-Qaida links charged with threatening attack in Montreal

Mohammed Abdullah Warsame's booking photo taken by U.S. Marshals in 2003. (Submitted by: Former FBI Special Agent Harry Samit LinkedIn)

By News Staff & The Canadian Press

Posted June 6, 2025 12:39 pm.

A psychiatric evaluation has been ordered for a man previously convicted of supporting al-Qaida has been charged after allegedly threatening an attack in Montreal. 

Mohamed Abdullah Warsame, 51, allegedly told an employee at a homeless shelter in Montreal that he wanted to build bombs to detonate on public transit. 

He has been charged with uttering threats and appeared at the Montreal courthouse Thursday morning by videoconference.

He was back in court Friday, where a psychiatric evaluation was ordered. It’s expected to take 30 days to complete.

The RCMP confirmed on Thursday that the same man pleaded guilty in Minnesota in 2009 to providing material support to the terrorist organization al-Qaida. He was deported to Canada in 2010 and had no fixed address at the time of the alleged incident. 

The Old Mission Brewery, which runs several homeless shelters in Montreal, contacted Montreal police after Warsame allegedly said on May 27 that he wanted to carry out an attack that would kill a large number of people. 

Warsame was hospitalized for psychiatric reasons, and was arrested by the RCMP on Wednesday afternoon. He will appear in court again Friday morning. 

According to his 2009 plea agreement, the Somali-born Canadian travelled to Afghanistan in 2000 to attend al-Qaida training camps, where he met the organization’s founder, Osama bin Laden. He later sent money to one of his training camp commanders. 

Warsame then relocated to Minneapolis, where he continued to provide information to al-Qaida associates throughout 2002 and 2003. He was arrested in December 2003. 

In 2009, Warsame was sentenced to 92 months in federal prison with credit for time served. He was deported to Canada in October 2010. 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Veltman to appeal convictions in fatal attack on Muslim family in London, Ont.

On the fourth anniversary of the murder of a Muslim family in London, Ont., the man found guilty in the attack plans to appeal his convictions. According to a court document obtained by OMNI News, Nathanial...

55m ago

Special air quality statement in effect for most of Ontario due to wildfire smoke

Environment Canada's special air quality statement for Toronto, the GTA and most of Ontario remains in effect due to wildfire smoke that has blanketed the region. The statement, which was issued late-afternoon...

44m ago

Officers involved in fatal shooting of Hamilton man used reasonable force: SIU

Ontario's police watchdog says two Hamilton officers involved in the fatal shooting of a man in an apartment building last year used reasonable force in the face of what they believed was an imminent threat...

2m ago

Police probe two neighbouring homes in Markham that were shot up

Police are investigating after neighbouring homes in Markham were the target of two separate shootings that occurred within days of each other. York Regional Police (YRP) say its officers were called...

16m ago

Top Stories

Veltman to appeal convictions in fatal attack on Muslim family in London, Ont.

On the fourth anniversary of the murder of a Muslim family in London, Ont., the man found guilty in the attack plans to appeal his convictions. According to a court document obtained by OMNI News, Nathanial...

55m ago

Special air quality statement in effect for most of Ontario due to wildfire smoke

Environment Canada's special air quality statement for Toronto, the GTA and most of Ontario remains in effect due to wildfire smoke that has blanketed the region. The statement, which was issued late-afternoon...

44m ago

Officers involved in fatal shooting of Hamilton man used reasonable force: SIU

Ontario's police watchdog says two Hamilton officers involved in the fatal shooting of a man in an apartment building last year used reasonable force in the face of what they believed was an imminent threat...

2m ago

Police probe two neighbouring homes in Markham that were shot up

Police are investigating after neighbouring homes in Markham were the target of two separate shootings that occurred within days of each other. York Regional Police (YRP) say its officers were called...

16m ago

Most Watched Today

1:03
Aerial footage captures Toronto skyline smothered in wildfire smoke

Wildfire smoke blowing in from the Prairies has engulfed Toronto's skyline in smoke, as Environment Canada warns residents of poor air quality conditions.

35m ago

2:25
Wildfires to impact air quality across GTA

A mix of sun and cloud on Friday as temperatures creep back up into the 20s. If you're planning to spend time outdoors, there is a special air quality statement in effect due to smoke from wildfires.

17h ago

2:38
Trump compares Ukraine and Russia to 'children fighting in a park'

Donald Trump is comparing the Ukraine-Russia war to children 'fighting in a park' and even hockey players, likening himself to a referee letting them fight for a bit before stepping in. Brandon Choghri has more on Trump's bizarre analogies.

17h ago

2:24
Trump bans travellers from 12 countries

Donald Trump has reinstated his U.S. travel ban, barring citizens from 12 countries and putting restrictions on seven more. Brandon Choghri with how Trump's new ban dodges the pitfalls of his first attempt in 2017.

19h ago

2:35
Bill C-2 faces first debate

Debate has opened on Bill C-2, the 'Strong Borders Act', and many were underwhelmed. Some say it doesn't do enough to fight fentanyl, and others oppose provisions in C-2 allowing police to access internet records without a warrant.

19h ago

More Videos