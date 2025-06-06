Toronto man charged with assault, threatening to kill victim’s dog

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 6, 2025 8:33 am.

Last Updated June 6, 2025 8:34 am.

A man from Toronto is facing charges following an alleged assault in the city’s east end this week.

Police officers were called to the Gerrard Street East and Logan Avenue area near Carlaw Avenue at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

It’s alleged that the accused and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation, leading to the accused assaulting the victim.

Police said the suspect also threatened to kill the victim’s dog.

The accused fled the area prior to police arrival.

On Thursday, John Joseph Baer McNamara, 53, was arrested and charged with assault, assault with a weapon, two counts of breaching probation, uttering threats/animals or birds and failure to comply with a release order.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

Top Stories

1 man dead in Scarborough house fire

Toronto police say a man was found dead following a house fire that was contained in Scarborough. Toronto fire crews and officers responded to the home at around 7:30 a.m. on Friday in the Brimley Road...

1h ago

Special air quality statement in effect for most of Ontario due to wildfire smoke

Environment Canada's special air quality statement for Toronto, the GTA and most of Ontario remains in effect due to wildfire smoke that has blanketed the region. The statement, which was issued late-afternoon...

1h ago

Modi says he has accepted Carney's invitation to attend G7

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he has accepted an invitation from Prime Minister Mark Carney to attend the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alta., later this month. The summit runs from June 15 to...

26m ago

Teen charged for driving stolen vehicle on its rims on Hwy. 401 in Mississauga, fleeing scene: OPP

A 17-year-old male is facing a dozen criminal charges for fleeing on foot after officers attempted to pull him over for driving an alleged stolen car on its rims in Mississauga. Ontario Provincial Police...

1h ago

