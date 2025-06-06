Toronto man charged with assault, threatening to kill victim’s dog

A man from Toronto is facing charges following an alleged assault in the city’s east end this week.

Police officers were called to the Gerrard Street East and Logan Avenue area near Carlaw Avenue at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

It’s alleged that the accused and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation, leading to the accused assaulting the victim.

Police said the suspect also threatened to kill the victim’s dog.

The accused fled the area prior to police arrival.

On Thursday, John Joseph Baer McNamara, 53, was arrested and charged with assault, assault with a weapon, two counts of breaching probation, uttering threats/animals or birds and failure to comply with a release order.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.