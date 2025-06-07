Police searching for Toronto man who allegedly threatened to shoot a random victim on the street

Police have released an image of a man who is wanted in connection with a firearm investigation. (TPS)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted June 7, 2025 8:56 am.

Authorities are on the hunt for a man who is accused of making threats with a gun in North York earlier this week.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says its officers were called to the area of St. Dennis Drive and Deauville Lane, near Don Mills Road, at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Thursday for a firearm investigation.

According to TPS, the man approached a random person who he did not know on the street and engaged them in conversation. 

Police say the suspect then “revealed what appeared to be a firearm tucked in his waistband and threatened to shoot the victim.”

The suspect then fled the area on foot and was last seen travelling northbound on Deauville Lane.

According to police, the suspect is described as a male between 20–25 years old. He is approximately five-foot-eight, with a medium build and was last seen wearing a black facemask, black sweater, blue/black pants and black shoes.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.

