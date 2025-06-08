2 people seriously injured in North York apartment fire

Emergency crews at the scene of a fire in North York. (Rylan Vallee/CityNews)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted June 8, 2025 12:58 pm.

Two people were seriously injured during a fire at a high-rise residential building in North York on Sunday.

Toronto Fire Services (TFS) says its crews were called to 35 Park Home Avenue in the city’s Willowdale West neighbourhood just before 11:00 a.m. for reports of heavy smoke on the second floor of the building.

A fire was confirmed and crews worked to remove one resident from the building by climbing out of a window and then down a ladder.

Photo shows emergency crews responding to a fire in North York. (Rylan Vallee/CityNews)

Firefighters knocked down the blaze and then went floor-to-floor to check on residents and ventilation.

Toronto Paramedic Services says two people were treated for serious injuries. One was brought to a hospital and the other to a burn centre.

No other details were immediately available.

