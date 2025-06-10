Former nurse arrested for breaking into Ontario long-term care homes, stealing from residents: police

A former Ontario nurse is facing charges for allegedly breaking into multiple long-term care homes in Oshawa and Bowmanville and stealing from residents.

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) officers launched an investigation on June 3.

It’s alleged that a female suspect was breaking into long-term care homes, entering rooms and stealing from residents.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect as 35-year-old Kayla Summers of Clarington. She was arrested at her home on June 6 without incident.

She has been charged with break and enter and commit/dwelling house, theft not exceeding $5,000 and fraud under $5,000.

Police have shared a photo of the accused. She’s described as a white female with a medium build and red hair. She was observed on surveillance footage wearing a pink and purple scrub top and dark-colored pants.

Authorities believe there may be additional victims and are urging anyone with information to come forward.