TTC streetcar ‘thoroughly cleaned’ after syringe found under seat

Reddit user shares photo of syringe on TTC streetcar. Photo: Reddit/Sarah93m.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 10, 2025 6:03 am.

Last Updated June 10, 2025 6:11 am.

The TTC says a streetcar was temporarily taken out of service over the weekend and “thoroughly cleaned” after a syringe was found sticking out from beneath a seat.

The incident happened at around 11 a.m. on Saturday after a Reddit user shared a photo of the syringe onboard a 501 Queen streetcar.

“I was taking the streetcar this morning and spotted this. Please keep an eye out when travelling on the streetcar,” the Reddit user wrote.

Please be careful on the streetcars..
byu/sarah93m intoronto

A person reported the incident to the SafeTTC App.

“The safety of our customers and employees is paramount. Like everyone, we are concerned by this careless and dangerous act,” a TTC spokesperson told CityNews.

“The streetcar was immediately taken out of service and returned to the carhouse, where the syringe was safely disposed of and the car thoroughly cleaned. Thankfully, we have not received any reports of injury.”

The TTC said officials were “extremely grateful” to the customer who alerted them to the incident.

The SafeTTC app allows TTC riders to report harassment, safety concerns, or suspicious activity directly to the Transit Control Centre. Riders can also text concerns to 647-496-1940.

