Warmer than normal summer predicted across Canada, uncertain precipitation levels

Canada is expected to see a warmer than usual summer with uncertain precipitation levels in most provinces, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada's 2025 summer outlook. People use misters to cool down in Montreal, Monday, July 2, 2018, during a heatwave in the city. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

By Jack Farrell, The Canadian Press

Posted June 10, 2025 2:14 pm.

Last Updated June 10, 2025 3:12 pm.

Canada is expected to see a warmer than usual summer with uncertain precipitation levels in most provinces, Environment and Climate Change Canada says.

Warning preparedness meteorologist Jennifer Smith says the warmth may be the result of short-term heat waves or the result of a more persistent heat that sticks around for months.

The federal agency says Atlantic Canada, Quebec, Ontario and northern Manitoba are especially likely to see a hot summer, though the odds are still high for the rest of the country.

Smith says it’s uncertain how much rain those areas will receive over the summer, but much of Alberta, British Columbia, and parts of Saskatchewan could see below-normal levels of precipitation.

Environment Canada research scientist Bill Merryfield says the lack of rain means starting next month all of western Canada will be ripe for severe wildfires.

He says conditions are only expected to worsen by August, with western Canada expected to reach “well above average” levels for fire risk.

