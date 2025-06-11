Toronto police are searching for a male suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted multiple women while using escalators at the TTC’s Finch Station.

Officers responded to an unknown trouble call at the subway station just after 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

It’s alleged that the female victim was on the upward escalator, and the suspect was on the descending escalator, when he leaned over and sexually assaulted the woman.

The same suspect is linked to a similar sexual assault at around 9:30 p.m. at Finch Station on June 5. He fled the scene on foot in both instances.

No physical injuries were reported.

The male suspect is described as 30-35 years old, approximately five feet five inches, with a medium build and dark eyes. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black t-shirt, black pants, black backpack, black face mask, and a red scarf.

Photos have been released.