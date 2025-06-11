Man wanted for sexually assaulting women on Finch Station escalators: TPS

The male suspect is described as 30-35 years old, approximately five feet five inches, with a medium build and dark eyes. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black t-shirt, black pants, black backpack, black face mask, and a red scarf. Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 11, 2025 8:21 am.

Toronto police are searching for a male suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted multiple women while using escalators at the TTC’s Finch Station.

Officers responded to an unknown trouble call at the subway station just after 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

It’s alleged that the female victim was on the upward escalator, and the suspect was on the descending escalator, when he leaned over and sexually assaulted the woman.

The same suspect is linked to a similar sexual assault at around 9:30 p.m. at Finch Station on June 5. He fled the scene on foot in both instances.

No physical injuries were reported.

The male suspect is described as 30-35 years old, approximately five feet five inches, with a medium build and dark eyes. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black t-shirt, black pants, black backpack, black face mask, and a red scarf.

Photos have been released.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man shot by police after stabbing woman at Markham condo: SIU

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot by responding officers in Markham following an alleged attack and stabbing of a woman early on Wednesday morning. York Regional Police...

17m ago

Mississauga man facing new charges after being linked to kidnapping, attempted murder

A man previously charged in a case of intimate partner violence was re-arrested in connection with an alleged kidnapping and attempted murder plot in Mississauga. Muhammad Asif, 29, of Mississauga,...

1h ago

3 men charged after police discover loaded handgun during traffic stop in Brampton

Three men have been arrested after police discovered a loaded handgun inside their vehicle during a traffic stop in Brampton. Peel Regional Police (PRP) officers conducted the traffic stop on June 7...

17m ago

Baaa-ck at it: Eco-friendly goats return to Toronto to battle invasive plants

They're baaaaaack. A group of eco-friendly goats has returned to Toronto, munching on invasive species that can harm the Don Valley Brick Works Park. Their diet is rather wide-ranging. "Common Buckthorn,...

3h ago

Top Stories

Man shot by police after stabbing woman at Markham condo: SIU

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot by responding officers in Markham following an alleged attack and stabbing of a woman early on Wednesday morning. York Regional Police...

17m ago

Mississauga man facing new charges after being linked to kidnapping, attempted murder

A man previously charged in a case of intimate partner violence was re-arrested in connection with an alleged kidnapping and attempted murder plot in Mississauga. Muhammad Asif, 29, of Mississauga,...

1h ago

3 men charged after police discover loaded handgun during traffic stop in Brampton

Three men have been arrested after police discovered a loaded handgun inside their vehicle during a traffic stop in Brampton. Peel Regional Police (PRP) officers conducted the traffic stop on June 7...

17m ago

Baaa-ck at it: Eco-friendly goats return to Toronto to battle invasive plants

They're baaaaaack. A group of eco-friendly goats has returned to Toronto, munching on invasive species that can harm the Don Valley Brick Works Park. Their diet is rather wide-ranging. "Common Buckthorn,...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:26
Sunny and warn for the rest of the week

It will be sunny and warm for the rest of the week before temperatures start to drop. Meteorologist Chris Potter has your seven-day forecast.

16h ago

2:35
' they're baaaack!' Eco herd of goats return to Toronto for grazing project

Goat grazers have returned to the city as part of an eco-friendly project to get rid of invasive species at a popular Toronto park. Afua Baah reports.

17h ago

0:18
Trump doubles down as L.A. protests grow

Los Angeles is bracing for a fifth night of clashes between demonstrators and police. Protests are now also popping up in other cities. Michael Yoshida looks at the finger pointing between California officials and the Trump administration.

17h ago

1:56
'It's not complicated': Defence lawyers for ex-hockey players make final pleas

The defence laywers for five former Canadian world junior hockey players continue their final pleas to the court on allegations for sexual assault.

22h ago

2:02
Man fatally shot and killed in targeted attack: police

A man was fatally shot and killed in what Toronto police say was a targeted attack in the Scarborough Village area.

22h ago

More Videos