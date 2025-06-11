U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer to visit Ottawa before the G7 in Alberta

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to visit Ottawa ahead of the G7 summit, as he joins Prime Minister Mark Carney for discussions on security, trade and Trump.

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted June 11, 2025 8:22 am.

Last Updated June 11, 2025 11:02 am.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will visit Ottawa between June 14 and 15 ahead of the G7 summit in Alberta next week.

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the visit this morning.

An itinerary for the visit has not been released yet.

Carney last met with Starmer in London in March during his first international trip as Canada’s prime minister.

This comes at a time when Canada looks to strengthen trade and security ties with European allies.

The G7 summit, beginning in Kananaskis, Alta next week, is set to welcome the leaders of several non-member countries including India, Ukraine and Mexico.

Top Stories

Man shot by police after stabbing woman at Markham condo: SIU

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot by responding officers in Markham following an alleged attack and stabbing of a woman early on Wednesday morning. York Regional Police...

17m ago

Mississauga man facing new charges after being linked to kidnapping, attempted murder

A man previously charged in a case of intimate partner violence was re-arrested in connection with an alleged kidnapping and attempted murder plot in Mississauga. Muhammad Asif, 29, of Mississauga,...

1h ago

3 men charged after police discover loaded handgun during traffic stop in Brampton

Three men have been arrested after police discovered a loaded handgun inside their vehicle during a traffic stop in Brampton. Peel Regional Police (PRP) officers conducted the traffic stop on June 7...

17m ago

Baaa-ck at it: Eco-friendly goats return to Toronto to battle invasive plants

They're baaaaaack. A group of eco-friendly goats has returned to Toronto, munching on invasive species that can harm the Don Valley Brick Works Park. Their diet is rather wide-ranging. "Common Buckthorn,...

3h ago

