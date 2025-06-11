Suspect flees in vehicle following shooting in Vaughan, police say

York Regional Police (YRP) investigators are searching for a suspect who fled the scene following a shooting in Vaughan on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to an area of Bathurst Street north of Rutherford Road just before 10:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, they located 33-year-old man with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

Police say a male fled the area in an older black sedan.

Roads in the area are closed for the investigation.