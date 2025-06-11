Suspect flees in vehicle following shooting in Vaughan, police say
Posted June 11, 2025 11:35 am.
Last Updated June 11, 2025 11:37 am.
York Regional Police (YRP) investigators are searching for a suspect who fled the scene following a shooting in Vaughan on Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews responded to an area of Bathurst Street north of Rutherford Road just before 10:30 a.m.
Upon arrival, they located 33-year-old man with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.
Police say a male fled the area in an older black sedan.
Roads in the area are closed for the investigation.