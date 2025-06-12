Suspected impaired driver in custody after multiple collisions reported in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police officers said the crashes occurred from Dixie Road to the northbound QEW and from Dixie Road to Eastgate Parkway. As many as four vehicles may have been involved, and a light post was knocked down. Photo: CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 12, 2025 10:24 am.

Last Updated June 12, 2025 11:33 am.

A suspected impaired driver is in custody after multiple vehicle collisions were reported in Mississauga on Thursday.

Peel Regional Police officers were notified of a driver swerving and driving dangerously at around 8 a.m. Authorities noted that a series of crashes occurred from Dixie Road to the northbound QEW and from Dixie Road to Eastgate Parkway.

As many as four vehicles may have been involved, and a light post was knocked down.

Police said the collisions were called in at different locations in the area due to a suspected impaired driver. One man is in custody.

“Police apprehended the person driving the vehicle that caused the collisions,” EMS told CityNews.

The man in custody suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics said. His exact age was unclear.

“No one else was injured; mostly property damage.”

The intersection of Eastgate Parkway and Dixie Road is closed for a block in all directions.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with added information is asked to contact Peel Regional Police.

