A suspected impaired driver is in custody after multiple vehicle collisions were reported in Mississauga on Thursday.

Peel Regional Police officers were notified of a driver swerving and driving dangerously at around 8 a.m. Authorities noted that a series of crashes occurred from Dixie Road to the northbound QEW and from Dixie Road to Eastgate Parkway.

As many as four vehicles may have been involved, and a light post was knocked down.

Police said the collisions were called in at different locations in the area due to a suspected impaired driver. One man is in custody.

“Police apprehended the person driving the vehicle that caused the collisions,” EMS told CityNews.

The man in custody suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics said. His exact age was unclear.

“No one else was injured; mostly property damage.”

The intersection of Eastgate Parkway and Dixie Road is closed for a block in all directions.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with added information is asked to contact Peel Regional Police.