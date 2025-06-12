Report says Ford government obfuscated Greenbelt records through code words

Ontario Premier Doug Ford makes an announcement and answers questions at a press conference in Mississauga, Ont., on Feb. 13, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov.

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 12, 2025 1:36 pm.

Last Updated June 12, 2025 1:39 pm.

Ontario’s information and privacy commissioner says Premier Doug Ford’s government broke its legal, record-keeping obligations amid its now-reversed decision to open up parts of the protected Greenbelt lands for housing.

As part of Commissioner Patricia Kosseim’s annual report, she says that a number of freedom-of-information appeals her office received on Greenbelt-related requests revealed concerning systemic issues.

She says in addition to issues previously highlighted by the auditor general around political staff deleting Greenbelt emails and using personal accounts, the government has a “surprising” lack of documentation on such an important decision, and sometimes used code words in communications.

Kosseim says in the report that staffers sometimes referred to the Greenbelt project as “special project,” or “GB,” or “G*,” with references to G* being next to impossible to find.

Related:

The RCMP is in the midst of an investigation into the government’s decision to remove 15 parcels of land from the Greenbelt to remove 50,000 homes — a process the auditor general and integrity commissioner have found favoured certain developers.

Premier Doug Ford’s office says the government has taken several steps to strengthen record-keeping practices and will continue to comply with legal obligations. 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Family says Canadian dentist was aboard Air India flight that crashed after takeoff

The family of a dentist from Mississauga says she is the Canadian citizen believed to be on an Air India flight that crashed shortly after takeoff on Thursday. The husband of Nirali Sureshkumar Patel...

59m ago

Vaughan homeowner who fired gun during attempted car theft is charged along with 4 suspects: police

The homeowner of a residence in Vaughan is in custody after firing a gun as thieves attempted to steal a luxury car from the driveway on Thursday morning. Police were called to a residence in the area...

2h ago

From Etobicoke to the Orient Express: $65M Lotto winner ready to ride the rails

An Etobicoke man and lover of trains says he plans to travel the world after being unveiled as the $65 million jackpot winner through OLG Lotto Max. For years, Mohit Sharma says he dreamed of stepping...

1h ago

Suspected impaired driver in custody after multiple collisions reported in Mississauga

A suspected impaired driver is in custody after multiple vehicle collisions were reported in Mississauga on Thursday. Peel Regional Police officers were notified of a driver swerving and driving dangerously...

3h ago

Top Stories

Family says Canadian dentist was aboard Air India flight that crashed after takeoff

The family of a dentist from Mississauga says she is the Canadian citizen believed to be on an Air India flight that crashed shortly after takeoff on Thursday. The husband of Nirali Sureshkumar Patel...

59m ago

Vaughan homeowner who fired gun during attempted car theft is charged along with 4 suspects: police

The homeowner of a residence in Vaughan is in custody after firing a gun as thieves attempted to steal a luxury car from the driveway on Thursday morning. Police were called to a residence in the area...

2h ago

From Etobicoke to the Orient Express: $65M Lotto winner ready to ride the rails

An Etobicoke man and lover of trains says he plans to travel the world after being unveiled as the $65 million jackpot winner through OLG Lotto Max. For years, Mohit Sharma says he dreamed of stepping...

1h ago

Suspected impaired driver in custody after multiple collisions reported in Mississauga

A suspected impaired driver is in custody after multiple vehicle collisions were reported in Mississauga on Thursday. Peel Regional Police officers were notified of a driver swerving and driving dangerously...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Air India plane carrying 242 passengers, including Canadian, crashes

Air India Flight 171 on route to London crashed moments after takeoff in India. The plane was carrying 242 passengers, including one Canadian.

3h ago

2:37
Hoarding removed from Sir John A. Macdonald statue at Queen's Park

Five years after being vandalized by protesters and boarded up for protection, the province has revealed the statue of Canada's first Prime Minister again. Mark McAllister explains the reasoning amid continued controversy.

16h ago

3:14
The Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson dead at 82

The Beach Boys co-founder and creative lead behind its iconic joyful pop sound Brian Wilson has died at the age of 82.

23h ago

3:07
ICE protests: Thousands across major U.S. cities continue to rally

Thousands across major U.S. cities continue to rally against mass immigration raids as Trump's call for troops deployed into Los Angeles spark further outrage.
6:28
Air India Flight 182: Remembering the forgotten victims of Canada's deadliest terror attack

Omni News' documentary Forgotten Canadians: The Victims of Air India Flight 182 explores the harrowing details of Canada's deadliest terror attack and the victims who's families continue to seek justice.

More Videos