Summer McIntosh breaks own 400m IM world record at Canadian Swimming Trials

McIntosh, who won gold in the 200 IM at the Olympics in Paris last year, finished Monday's race in two minutes, 5.70 seconds. The previous record of 2:06.12 was set by Katinka Hosszu of Hungary in 2015. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 12, 2025 5:14 am.

Even after breaking yet another world record, Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh believes there’s more to come. 

The 18-year-old from Toronto capped her stunning run at the Canadian Swimming Trials in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday with a first-place finish in the 400-metre individual medley. 

She swam the race in four minutes 23.65 seconds, breaking the world record of 4:24.38 that she set at the Olympic trials in Toronto last May. 

It’s the third time McIntosh has set a new world record at this year’s Canadian trials.

She posted a new mark in the 200m individual medley on Monday and in the 400m freestyle on Saturday.

Making history hasn’t been on the teenage swimming sensation’s mind as she competed this week, though.

“During the meet I don’t really like to think about it,” McIntosh said.

“I’ll celebrate and then kind of process it and focus on the next race. “I know I can go faster. “

McIntosh also broke her own Canadian records in the 800m freestyle on Sunday, finishing in 8:05.07 — nearly five seconds faster than her previous time — and in the 200m butterfly on Tuesday.

She holds the world record in the 200m butterfly as well.

“I think it’s more fun chasing records that you haven’t broken yet,” McIntosh said. “It’s immensely easier to break your own, because you kind of have to look at it as just going your personal best time.”

The two-time Olympian captured three golds and one silver at the Paris Olympics last summer. She is the first Canadian ever to take three golds at a single Games. 

McIntosh wasn’t the only swimmer to set a record on Wednesday. 

Ethan Ekk posted a new mark in the 200m men’s backstroke, finishing in 1:56.54. 

He was .20 seconds off the previous record Blake Tierney notched at the Olympic trials last May. 

Tierney finished second on Wednesday with a time of 1:57.04. 

Ekk, 18, also won the 400m freestyle earlier in the week. 

Two Canadian para-swimming records also fell on Wednesday. 

Nicholas Bennett won the multi-class 200m individual medley with a time of 2:06.36, just .39 behind his SM14 world record.

“With that race now, when we get a little bit more endurance under our belt, we’ll be able to challenge my world record again,” Bennett said. 

Reid Maxwell finished second in 2:30.12, to edge his SM8 Canadian record.

Tyson Jacob swam a SM5 Canadian record time of 3:33.80.

Top Stories

Etobicoke residents dive for cover from aggressive red-winged blackbirds

Locals in Etobicoke are sounding the alarm this week after a series of dive‑bombing incidents involving territorial red‑winged blackbirds. A post shared this week to Facebook's South Etobicoke Community...

27m ago

London-bound Air India flight with more than 240 aboard crashes after takeoff from Ahmedabad

An Air India passenger plane bound for London with more than 240 people on board crashed Thursday in India’s northwestern city of Ahmedabad, the airline said. Visuals on local television channels...

updated

1h ago

Man stabbed during altercation in downtown Toronto, 1 in custody

A man suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during an altercation with another man in downtown Toronto. Officers were called to the King Street West and Portland Street area shortly...

1h ago

Boy, 15, killed in Mount Dennis shooting on Saturday identified by police

A 15-year-old boy who died following a shooting in the Mount Dennis neighbourhood on Saturday evening has been identified. Police say the victim was Jahkai Jack, of Toronto. Police were called to...

14h ago

