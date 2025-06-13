Man shot by police after stabbing woman at Markham condo dies of his injuries

A man has died in hospital days after he was shot by responding officers in Markham following the attack of a woman.

York Regional Police (YRP) said officers were called to a condominium in the Buchanan Drive area near Hwy. 7 and Birchmount Road just after 4:30 a.m. for a welfare check on Wednesday.

Officers arrived on the scene and located a man “actively attacking” a woman. Police said the man was shot and transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The female victim was also rushed to a trauma centre with critical injuries sustained in the alleged assault. The woman remains in hospital in stable condition.

A YRP spokesperson told CityNews authorities are treating the incident as a case of domestic violence. The Special Investigations Unit (SIU), now probing the case, said the man stabbed the woman.

On Friday, the SIU said the 34-year-old man died of his injuries.

A police-issued firearm and a knife were recovered from the scene while one subject official and three witness officials have been designated, the SIU said.