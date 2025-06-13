Toronto man wanted in alleged repeated harassment of woman

Toronto police say a man is wanted for repeatedly harassing a woman at her residence.

Officers responded to a call at around 9 p.m. on Thursday in the Coxwell Avenue and Hanson Street area near Danforth Avenue.

It’s alleged that a woman was at her East Danforth residence when the suspect arrived and started to harass her.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. No physical injuries were reported.

The man was identified as 50-year-old Oral Cohen of Toronto. He’s wanted on several charges, including harassment by watching and besetting, uttering threats to cause bodily harm, harassment by repeated communication and harassment by threatening conduct to other person.

Police said he’s described as five-foot-eight to five-foot-ten inches tall with an average build, bald and short grey facial hair.

A photo of the suspect has been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.