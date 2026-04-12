Man accused of impaired driving after crashing into light pole: Toronto police

Photo shows the scene of a single vehicle collision in North York on April 12, 2026. (CityNews/Ricardo Alfonso)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted April 12, 2026 9:35 am.

A male driver was arrested for impaired driving early Sunday morning after crashing into a light pole in the York University Heights neighbourhood.

Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle collision near Keele Street and Toro Road just before 7 a.m.

Police say a light pole was knocked down, and the driver sustained minor injuries.

He was later arrested for impaired driving and transported to a hospital for treatment.

An investigation is ongoing.

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