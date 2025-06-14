Toronto family holding funeral for 3 kids killed in alleged drunk driving crash

Ramone Lavina, his younger brother Jace, and their six-year-old sister Mya are seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted June 14, 2025 8:31 am.

Three children killed in a crash caused by an alleged drunk driver will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Ramone Lavina, 15, his younger brother Jace, 13, and their six-year-old sister Mya died in crash on May 18 caused by an alleged impaired teen driver.

Related:

Police say a 19-year-old behind the wheel of a Dodge Caravan was allegedly speeding as he exited at the eastbound off-ramp at Renforth Drive and Highway 401, lost control, went over a raised median and slammed into a Chrysler Pacifica minivan that was stopped at a red light.

Inside the minivan were a mother, her four children and a male acquaintance of the family.

Ramone and Jace were pronounced dead at the scene, while Mya was rushed to the hospital but died a short time later.

The mother, Jade Galve, her 10-year-old child, and the male driver survived the devastating crash.

Those attending today’s service are being asked not to wear black but rather bright colours “in honour of the joy, light and love our children brought into our lives.”

A GoFundMe campaign is still accepting donations to help the family with expenses.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Israel warns 'Tehran will burn' as Iran fires drones and missiles in response to Israeli strikes

Israel’s defense minister warned Saturday that “Tehran will burn” if Iran continues firing missiles, as the two countries traded blows a day after Israel launched a blistering surprise attack on...

45m ago

‘We will not go anywhere': Toronto Pride celebrations continue despite financial woes

A Toronto-born drag king says he has performed in Pride festivals worldwide, but there is one thing that keeps bringing him back to the city. "There's so many different people that come from all over...

1h ago

15 Toronto city pools opening early this weekend

With summer around the corner and temperatures rising, Toronto residents will be able to cool down at some of the city's outdoor pools this weekend. Starting June 14, the City is opening 15 outdoor...

17h ago

Brampton mayor applauds provincial bill to clear homeless encampments

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown is welcoming the government of Ontario's latest fight against homeless encampments with the passing of Bill 6, also known as the Safer Municipalities Act. The Ford government's...

14h ago

Top Stories

Israel warns 'Tehran will burn' as Iran fires drones and missiles in response to Israeli strikes

Israel’s defense minister warned Saturday that “Tehran will burn” if Iran continues firing missiles, as the two countries traded blows a day after Israel launched a blistering surprise attack on...

45m ago

‘We will not go anywhere': Toronto Pride celebrations continue despite financial woes

A Toronto-born drag king says he has performed in Pride festivals worldwide, but there is one thing that keeps bringing him back to the city. "There's so many different people that come from all over...

1h ago

15 Toronto city pools opening early this weekend

With summer around the corner and temperatures rising, Toronto residents will be able to cool down at some of the city's outdoor pools this weekend. Starting June 14, the City is opening 15 outdoor...

17h ago

Brampton mayor applauds provincial bill to clear homeless encampments

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown is welcoming the government of Ontario's latest fight against homeless encampments with the passing of Bill 6, also known as the Safer Municipalities Act. The Ford government's...

14h ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
Brampton mayor applauds provincial bill to clear homeless encampments

The Ford government's Safer Municipalities Act now allows local authorities to fine up to $10,000 for trespassing or using drugs in public. It could also mean up to six months in jail. Mark McAllister looks into how it might be used.

15h ago

2:53
Iran fires missiles in response to Israel's deadly attacks

Iran has fired back, after vowing revenge over Israel's surprise attacks that killed several top military officials and nuclear scientists. Brandon Choghri has the latest, as the two nuclear-armed neighbours teeter on the brink of an all-out war.

15h ago

2:23
Israel attacks Iran's nuclear and missile sites, killing three top military leaders

Israel launched attacks on Iran's nuclear and missile sites, killing three of Iran's top military leaders.

23h ago

2:12
Students walk out in support of principal

A long-time Toronto principal has been transferred out of the school he helped establish, just one year before his scheduled retirement. As Beverly Andrews shows us, the shuffle isn't sitting well with the school community.
2:11
Mississauga dentist was aboard Air India flight that crashed, family says

Family has confirmed that a Mississauga dentist was among those aboard the Air India flight that crashed shortly after takeoff. Erica Natividad with more on the Canadian passenger and how the tragedy is impacting the local community.
More Videos