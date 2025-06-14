Toronto family holding funeral for 3 kids killed in alleged drunk driving crash

Three children killed in a crash caused by an alleged drunk driver will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Ramone Lavina, 15, his younger brother Jace, 13, and their six-year-old sister Mya died in crash on May 18 caused by an alleged impaired teen driver.

Police say a 19-year-old behind the wheel of a Dodge Caravan was allegedly speeding as he exited at the eastbound off-ramp at Renforth Drive and Highway 401, lost control, went over a raised median and slammed into a Chrysler Pacifica minivan that was stopped at a red light.

Inside the minivan were a mother, her four children and a male acquaintance of the family.

Ramone and Jace were pronounced dead at the scene, while Mya was rushed to the hospital but died a short time later.

The mother, Jade Galve, her 10-year-old child, and the male driver survived the devastating crash.

Those attending today’s service are being asked not to wear black but rather bright colours “in honour of the joy, light and love our children brought into our lives.”

A GoFundMe campaign is still accepting donations to help the family with expenses.