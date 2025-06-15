CF-18 jets intercept plane violating restricted air space above G7 site in Alberta

A CF-18 jet fighter is seen at CFB Bagotville, in Saguenay, Que., Wednesday, June 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 15, 2025 10:22 pm.

Last Updated June 15, 2025 11:20 pm.

KANANASKIS — Canadian fighter jets were deployed to intercept a private, civilian plane that violated restricted airspace above Kananaskis, Alta., where G7 leaders are gathering for meetings.

RCMP say in a news release that the fixed-wing Canadian aircraft entered the restricted area shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday, and NORAD’s Canadian region deployed CF-18 Hornet fighter jets to intercept it.

The release says that after multiple steps were taken to gain the pilot’s attention, “final warning measures” were used to contact the pilot and have them safely land under their own power.

Const. Lauren Mowbray says those measures involved the jets firing warning flares, and the plane was met on the ground by the RCMP and their partners.

The release doesn’t say where the plane originated or where it landed, noting the matter remains under investigation.

It says two NOTAMs, or Notices to Airmen, of temporary air restrictions over Calgary and Kananaskis have been in place since Saturday morning and will continue until noon Tuesday.

“It is every pilot’s responsibility to ensure that there are no restrictions in the air space they intend to fly,” the release stated, noting that further information wouldn’t be provided at this time.

“These incidents take away resources that could be utilized in police work and securing the summit site.”

Mowbray did not have any information on whether the pilot is facing charges.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is hosting G7 leaders from the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan and Italy, in Kananaskis, southwest of Calgary in the Rocky Mountains.

Some leaders of non-member countries, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are also set to attend.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2025.

The Canadian Press

