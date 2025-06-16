European Union leaders say Canada will sign a defence procurement pact this month

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa, left, attend a United Kingdom and European Union summit at Lancaster House in London on May 19, 2025. (Henry Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP)

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted June 16, 2025 10:07 am.

Last Updated June 16, 2025 10:17 am.

European Union officials say Canada is likely to sign a defence procurement agreement with the continent when Prime Minister Mark Carney goes to Brussels later this month.

Carney is set to visit Brussels on June 23 for the Canada-EU summit, where he will meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa.

Attending the G7 summit in Alberta on Monday, both EU leaders say Canada’s involvement in what they call Europe’s “rapidly evolving defence architecture” is set to deepen.

Von der Leyen says Canada will sign a security and defence partnership with the EU which will allow it to join a European loan program for joint defence projects.

The 150-billion euro program is called Security Action for Europe, or SAFE, and is part of the ReArm Europe initiative that Carney says he wants Canada to join.

Von der Leyen says the SAFE program can be joined by Europe’s “very close allies, friends and partners” and the deal this month will allow for negotiations on bringing Canada into the program.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Five men charged in series of York Region break-and-enters

Five men are facing charges in a series of alleged break-and-enters targeting residences in York Region. Police launched an investigation in March through Project Mattel following reports of a group...

4m ago

'Say something': Protesters gather as G7 leaders' summit gets underway in Alberta

As world leaders gather at the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alta., Lesley Boyer has a message. The Calgary grandmother is angry that U.S. President Donald Trump keeps talking about Canada becoming his country's...

1h ago

Peel police to announce results of 'major' towing industry investigation

Peel Regional Police will announce the results of an investigation into crimes within the towing industry on Monday morning. Officers say "Project Outsource" has uncovered an organized criminal network...

1h ago

PM Carney to meet with U.S. President Trump ahead of G7 start in Alberta

Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump will meet one on one Monday morning ahead of the start of the G7 Summit in Alberta. The Prime Minister's Office says the bilateral meeting...

2h ago

Top Stories

Five men charged in series of York Region break-and-enters

Five men are facing charges in a series of alleged break-and-enters targeting residences in York Region. Police launched an investigation in March through Project Mattel following reports of a group...

4m ago

'Say something': Protesters gather as G7 leaders' summit gets underway in Alberta

As world leaders gather at the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alta., Lesley Boyer has a message. The Calgary grandmother is angry that U.S. President Donald Trump keeps talking about Canada becoming his country's...

1h ago

Peel police to announce results of 'major' towing industry investigation

Peel Regional Police will announce the results of an investigation into crimes within the towing industry on Monday morning. Officers say "Project Outsource" has uncovered an organized criminal network...

1h ago

PM Carney to meet with U.S. President Trump ahead of G7 start in Alberta

Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump will meet one on one Monday morning ahead of the start of the G7 Summit in Alberta. The Prime Minister's Office says the bilateral meeting...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:45
Summer-like temperatures setting in this week

Temperatures are expected the heat up this week. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.

13h ago

1:48
Manhunt underway after Minnesota lawmaker assassinated, another shot

Police in Minnesota and the FBI search for the suspect in the deadly shooting of Democratic state lawmakers. Alessandra Carneiro, Reports.
2:36
More heat building next week

Temperatures are expected to pick up next week. Weather specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.
2:04
Sunny and seasonal weekend

The GTA will see sunny conditions this weekend, before heat and humidity build up next week.
2:34
Brampton mayor applauds provincial bill to clear homeless encampments

The Ford government's Safer Municipalities Act now allows local authorities to fine up to $10,000 for trespassing or using drugs in public. It could also mean up to six months in jail. Mark McAllister looks into how it might be used.
More Videos